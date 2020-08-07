Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo marks 70th anniversary

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is marking its 70th anniversary with a special tribute to its audiences.

The annual event has grown from having an audience of 100,000 to seating 220,000 – including international guests from more than 100 countries – on Edinburgh Castle’s esplanade throughout August.

A special tribute video to those who have attended will be aired on the Tattoo’s social media channels, with lockdown restrictions forcing the cancellation of the show.

It will show former senior drum major Mick Hay taking his position at the esplanade, where the massed pipes and drums would have been led out.

Buster Howes, chief executive of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “I’m immensely proud to have recently taken the reins of this iconic show.

“The audiences we welcome year on year are hugely important to us and we want to acknowledge the continued support on what should have been the opening night of our 70th anniversary show.

“Despite the very difficult circumstances, we’re working hard to find imaginative and creative ways to bring you flavours of the show that you know and love.”