Migrant crossings: five times a new daily record was set in 2020

At least 235 migrants crossed to the UK on small boats on Thursday – a new single-day record.

The PA news agency, which tracks and analyses numbers of migrant crossings, has compiled a list of five days this year when a new record was set.

– August 6: 235 migrants reach the UK

Migrants arrived in the UK aboard 17 boats in what is believed to be the highest numbers on record.

In one incident Border Force apprehended 15 migrants who had landed at Dungeness beach in Kent.

A Border Force vessel brings a group of men thought to be migrants into Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Home Office has not yet provided a full breakdown of yesterday’s crossings, and the total number could still be revised up.

– July 30: 202 migrants reach the UK

Last week at least 202 migrants managed to cross to Britain in a surge of 20 boats on July 30.

The migrants said they were from a diverse range of nationalities, including: Yemeni, Palestinian, Ertitrean, Chad, Egyptian, Sudanese, Kuwaiti, Iraqi, Iranian, Indian, and Mali.

– July 12: 180 migrants reach the UK

On the day Priti Patel announced a “new operational approach” to dealing with small boat crossings, a record number of migrants made it to the UK.

Home Secretary @pritipatel met with her French counterpart today and agreed to create an intelligence cell to crack down on gangs facilitating illegal crossings and people smuggling https://t.co/fV5xuC2ZnW — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) July 12, 2020

At least 180 migrants were able to cross the English Channel to the UK on July 12 in what was then a new single-day record.

They were among more than 380 migrants who attempted the crossing, the rest being intercepted by French authorities and returned to France.

– June 3: 166 migrants reach the UK

More than 160 migrants made the perilous journey across the English Channel in small boats on June 3.

Border Force and partner agencies dealt with eight incidents after being alerted to small boats in the Channel travelling towards the UK.

There were 166 migrants in total, including one boat carrying 48 males and 16 females presenting themselves as Iranian, Iraqi, Kuwaiti and Afghani.

– VE Day, May 8: 145 migrants reach the UK

While the nation celebrated VE Day, a then-record 145 migrants were brought to Dover after making the perilous journey across the English Channel.

This included 51 people packed on board a single inflatable boat.

Men thought to be a migrants are escorted to waiting vehicles (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Pictures taken at the busy trade port showed people wearing face masks being processed by Border Force officials.