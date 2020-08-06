Workmen rescued from rubble following building collapse in Windsor

Four people have been injured after a building collapsed in Windsor.

Emergency services were called to a property in Springfield Road, located just a mile away from Windsor Castle, just before 9.30am on Thursday to reports that two men were trapped by rubble after a roof collapsed.

One of the men sustained serious injuries and has been taken to the major trauma unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, while the other obtained less serious injuries and was taken to Wexham Park Hospital.

Three others were assessed and treated for minor injuries at the scene.

A joint operation by the South Central Ambulance Service, the Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service, Thames Valley Police and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council worked to release the trapped men.

A Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews from Slough and Maidenhead were sent to the scene, alongside the Heavy Rescue Unit from Dee Road and are being supported by crews from Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and London Fire Brigade.”

He added: “Upon arrival, crews found that the roof of a building had collapsed. Four people have been placed in the care of South Central Ambulance Service and teams remain on the scene.”

Thames Valley Police Windsor confirmed on Twitter that Springfield Road has been closed.

Local Liberal Democrat councillor Karen Davies told residents to stay away from the area, but clarified there was “no further danger”.

