NHS Grampian reiterates public health advice as coronavirus cluster cases go up

NHS Grampian has reiterated the public health advice issued by the Scottish Government during the coronavirus pandemic after an increase in the number of cases in the health board’s area.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 79 confirmed cases have now been identified and a further 30 are under investigation as being potentially connected to the 32 venues announced as possibly linked to the outbreak.

More than half of the 67 new cases across Scotland in the past 24 hours were in the Grampian health board area (39).

A total of 233 contacts have been traced in what Dr Emmanuel Okpo, a consultant in public health medicine, described as “a rapidly evolving situation”.

He said: “Our message to the public remains the same. Please stick to the government guidance – especially the additional restrictions currently in place in Aberdeen City.

“If you develop the symptoms of Covid-19, you should self-isolate and arrange a test via the NHS Inform website (or the staff testing service if you work in health and social care).

“I know people will be feeling particularly anxious at present.

“Please be assured that if you are a close contact of a detected case, our teams will be in touch with you.

“They are working extremely hard to make these calls as quickly as they can.”

The investigation involves interviewing each detected case about where they have gone and who they may have met, with a list of venues compiled and shared.

Efforts were made to tell venues in advance of the list being published with support being provided by NHS Grampian and local authority partners.

The bars and restaurants are The Bieldside Inn; The Bobbin; Brewdog; Buckie Farm Carvery; Cafe Andaluz; Cafe Dag; Cafe Drummond; The Cock and Bull; The College Bar; The Dutch Mill; Dyce Carvery; East End Social Club; Ferryhill House Hotel; The Hawthorn; The Howff; The Justice Mill; The Marine Hotel; McGinty’s; McNasty’s; Malmaison; Moonfish Cafe; No 10 Bar; O’Donoghues; Old Bank Bar; Prohibition; Soul; The Spiders Web and The Draft Project.

Aboyne Golf Club, Deeside Golf Club, Hazlehead Golf Club and Banks O’ Dee Football Club were also cited by the health board.

Dr Okpo added: “My message to everyone, whether they live in Aberdeen or elsewhere, whether they attended of the previously published venues or not, is to stick to the current guidance.

“Use a face covering where required, wash your hands thoroughly and regularly with water and soap, practise physical distancing, and avoid crowded places.

“In particular, people in Aberdeen must abide by the current enhanced restrictions.

“I have said this previously and I will say it again – please do not arrange a test if you do not currently have symptoms.

“A ‘not-detected’ result in someone without symptoms does not mean you will not go on to develop the virus.

“It does not mean you would not be required to self-isolate if you were identified as a close contact of a detected case.”