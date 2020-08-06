Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in Scotland

Here are the latest weekly rates of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in Scotland.

The figures, for the seven days to August 5, are based on tests carried out in NHS laboratories and by commercial partners.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on data published by Public Health Scotland.

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; the rate of new cases in the seven days to August 5; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 5; the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 29; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 29.

Aberdeen City 35.9 (82), 1.7 (4)

Aberdeenshire 12.3 (32), 1.1 (3)

East Dunbartonshire 9.2 (10), 4.6 (5)

East Renfrewshire 8.4 (8), 0.0 (0)

Renfrewshire 5.0 (9), 1.7 (3)

West Dunbartonshire 4.5 (4), 2.2 (2)

Glasgow City 3.9 (25), 3.6 (23)

Dundee City 3.3 (5), 2.7 (4)

West Lothian 2.7 (5), 1.6 (3)

Perth and Kinross 2.6 (4), 0.0 (0)

Argyll and Bute 2.3 (2), 1.2 (1)

City of Edinburgh 1.7 (9), 1.7 (9)

Dumfries and Galloway 1.3 (2), 2.0 (3)

North Lanarkshire 1.2 (4), 2.6 (9)

Midlothian 1.1 (1), 2.2 (2)

Fife 1.1 (4), 1.3 (5)

Stirling 1.1 (1), 1.1 (1)

Moray 1.0 (1), 2.1 (2)

South Lanarkshire 0.9 (3), 1.6 (5)

East Lothian 0.9 (1), 2.8 (3)

South Ayrshire 0.9 (1), 0.0 (0)

Angus 0.9 (1), 0.9 (1)

East Ayrshire 0.8 (1), 2.5 (3)

Falkirk 0.6 (1), 3.1 (5)

Inverclyde 0.0 (0), 11.6 (9)

Scottish Borders 0.0 (0), 0.9 (1)

Highland 0.0 (0), 0.4 (1)

Clackmannanshire 0.0 (0), 0.0 (0)

Na h-Eileanan Siar 0.0 (0), 0.0 (0)

North Ayrshire 0.0 (0), 0.0 (0)

Orkney Islands 0.0 (0), 0.0 (0)

Shetland Islands 0.0 (0), 0.0 (0)