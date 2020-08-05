What the papers say – August 5

Wednesday’s papers are led by concerns over the UK’s test and trace system as well as the hidden health costs of the lockdown.

The Guardian carries an opinion piece from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in which he gives the Government “one month” to fix the country’s test and trace system or risk the prospect of a “long, bleak winter”.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 5 August 2020: Starmer: fix virus testing or face ‘long, bleak winter’ pic.twitter.com/CyWEb2cThE — The Guardian (@guardian) August 4, 2020

The Daily Mail reports the lockdown has caused “devastating” delays in diagnosis and treatment for people suffering from non-Covid health conditions such as cancer and diabetes.

The Daily Telegraph says the Children’s Commissioner has called on pubs and shops to be closed in order for schools to reopen if a trade-off is ultimately required.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Close pubs and shops to reopen schools”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DVcjRwhU6C — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 4, 2020

And the i reports medics across the country are calling for Government action to prevent a repeat of the “PPE distribution failures” that plagued the NHS during the initial outbreak of the pandemic.

Advertising

Wednesday's front page: PPE chaos revealed in exclusive investigation by i, as medics call for changes to avoid a repeat in second wave #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GbudzbBcBt — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 4, 2020

Meanwhile, The Times leads with growing protests from pensioners over the BBC’s decision to axe free TV licences for people aged over 75.

Pensioners revolt over end of free TV licence#TomorrowsPapersToday @hendopolis pic.twitter.com/HuPOtsnNPy — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) August 4, 2020

Thousands of women on state pensions could claim a share of “tens of millions” of pounds after a blunder left them short-changed, according to the Daily Express.

Advertising

The Independent carries a powerful image of the aftermath of a devastating explosion in Beirut, which has left at least 70 dead and 3,000 injured.

Tremendous account of the Beirut blast by ⁦@Beltrew⁩ for the @independent. She was knocked off her feet by the explosion, and her home is shattered – but at least she is safe, unlike thousands. Death toll is rising, at least 70 so far. pic.twitter.com/sQjM7Y8rLg — Christian Broughton (@Christian_B) August 4, 2020

The Daily Mirror says the mother of murdered PC Andrew Harper has called for tougher jail terms for his two killers.

And Metro leads with a report finding a drop in border checks during the peak of the pandemic led to a significant increase in the spread of the virus.

METRO: Open border lead to Covid killing more #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Xme6y8lKqp — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 4, 2020

Investors have backed Microsoft’s bid to purchase the US-arm of Chinese-owned video app Tik Tok, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 5 August https://t.co/YtLXJnxuU1 pic.twitter.com/uG8ua2wq2q — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 4, 2020

And the Daily Star says burglars are designing robots to break into peoples’ letter boxes.