What the papers say – August 5
Images of the blast in Beirut are featured across many of the nation’s front pages.
Wednesday’s papers are led by concerns over the UK’s test and trace system as well as the hidden health costs of the lockdown.
The Guardian carries an opinion piece from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in which he gives the Government “one month” to fix the country’s test and trace system or risk the prospect of a “long, bleak winter”.
The Daily Mail reports the lockdown has caused “devastating” delays in diagnosis and treatment for people suffering from non-Covid health conditions such as cancer and diabetes.
The Daily Telegraph says the Children’s Commissioner has called on pubs and shops to be closed in order for schools to reopen if a trade-off is ultimately required.
And the i reports medics across the country are calling for Government action to prevent a repeat of the “PPE distribution failures” that plagued the NHS during the initial outbreak of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, The Times leads with growing protests from pensioners over the BBC’s decision to axe free TV licences for people aged over 75.
Thousands of women on state pensions could claim a share of “tens of millions” of pounds after a blunder left them short-changed, according to the Daily Express.
The Independent carries a powerful image of the aftermath of a devastating explosion in Beirut, which has left at least 70 dead and 3,000 injured.
The Daily Mirror says the mother of murdered PC Andrew Harper has called for tougher jail terms for his two killers.
And Metro leads with a report finding a drop in border checks during the peak of the pandemic led to a significant increase in the spread of the virus.
Investors have backed Microsoft’s bid to purchase the US-arm of Chinese-owned video app Tik Tok, according to the Financial Times.
And the Daily Star says burglars are designing robots to break into peoples’ letter boxes.
