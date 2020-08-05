UK to be hotter than Caribbean as heatwave moves in

An official heatwave could hit the UK from Thursday with temperatures expected to soar to 37C (98.6F) by the end of the week.

Parts of the country will be hotter than top holiday destinations in the Caribbean, including the Bahamas, Jamaica and Barbados.

The sweltering temperatures are expected to continue until Sunday and are the result of hot air moving in from southern Europe.

Temperatures will continue to build through the rest of this week… ?️#UKHeatwave pic.twitter.com/A60gFo4bN7 — Met Office (@metoffice) August 5, 2020

It means Britain could pass the threshold for a heatwave, which requires three days of temperatures over 25C (77F) across most of the nation and 28C (82.4F) in London.

Temperatures in London and the south east on Friday may even surpass the 37.8C (100.04F) recorded in Heathrow on July 31 – the hottest day of the year so far, and the UK’s third warmest ever.

Met Office forecaster Oli Claydon said: “There’s a strong likelihood London and the south east could see a heatwave this week, with four or even five consecutive days of incredibly warm temperatures reaching a high of 37C on Friday.

“It is the result of southerly winds moving from Europe and parts of northern Africa, which will push the temperatures up.”

Thursday is expected to begin overcast for most of the country, but will be a dry day for all, with the sun appearing through the clouds by the afternoon and temperatures pushing to 30C (86F) in the capital.

However, rain is expected in the north west of Scotland and Northern Ireland on Friday, with highs of 22C (71.6F).

Wales and the north and south-west of England will be sunny, with temperatures reaching around 25C (77F).

Mr Claydon added: “Saturday will likely be another hot day for southern and central parts of the UK, with heatwave conditions potentially continuing in parts of southern and south-east England.

“Sunday should be the last of the heatwave conditions, before cold air moves in overnight leading to some thundery showers on Monday.”