Man convicted of murdering friend who ‘trusted’ him to walk her home

A 20-year-old has been convicted of raping and murdering a female friend who had “trusted” the killer to walk her home.

Wesley Streete, who towered over his slightly-built victim, Keeley Bunker, dumped her body face-down in a brook in a park before trying to conceal his crime with branches on September 19 last year.

He repeatedly lied about what had happened to 20-year-old Ms Bunker as they returned to their hometown of Tamworth after a night out celebrating her birthday, changing his account at least four times before trial at Stafford Crown Court.

Keeley Bunker (Staffordshire Police/PA)

Streete initially claimed to have left Ms Bunker to walk home alone, before later alleging he “accidentally killed her” during consensual sex in Wigginton Park.

Ms Bunker’s uncle Jason Brown discovered her partially submerged body during a massive search effort involving family, friends and police.

The jury, returning verdicts on Wednesday, convicted Streete in just over eight hours.

Streete, of no fixed address but previously of St Austell Close, Tamworth, was also found guilty of two other counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and a charge of sexual activity with a child, against three other victims, said to have happened in previous years.