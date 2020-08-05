Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 2, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (August 3-5) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

(PA graphic)

In Blackburn with Darwen, the rate has fallen from 91.5 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to July 26 to 80.2 in the seven days to August 2. A total of 120 new cases have been recorded.

Pendle is in second place, where the seven-day rate has jumped from 38.0 to 61.9, with 57 new cases.

Oldham is third, where the rate has risen slightly from 57.8 to 61.2, with 145 new cases.

Advertising

The rate in Leicester continues to fall, down slightly from 58.7 to 56.2, with 199 new cases.

Other areas reporting notable week-on-week jumps include:

– Swindon (up from 23.4 to 48.2, with 107 new cases)

– Calderdale (up from 30.3 to 39.3, with 83 new cases)

Advertising

– Manchester (up from 25.1 to 32.6, with 180 new cases)

– Tameside (up from 16.8 to 26.9, with 61 new cases)

People pass through a Covid-19 testing centre at Bradford University (Danny Lawson/PA)

The list has been compiled by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on August 5 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; the rate of new cases in the seven days to August 2; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 2; the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 26; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 26.

Blackburn with Darwen 80.2 (120), 91.5 (137)

Pendle 61.9 (57), 38.0 (35)

Oldham 61.2 (145), 57.8 (137)

Leicester 56.2 (199), 58.7 (208)

Bradford 49.1 (265), 48.5 (262)

Swindon 48.2 (107), 23.4 (52)

Calderdale 39.3 (83), 30.3 (64)

Melton 35.2 (18), 27.3 (14)

Manchester 32.6 (180), 25.1 (139)

Rochdale 30.1 (67), 35.5 (79)

Trafford 29.5 (70), 38.8 (92)

Preston 28.6 (41), 21.7 (31)

Burnley 28.1 (25), 22.5 (20)

Northampton 28.0 (63), 23.6 (53)

Tameside 26.9 (61), 16.8 (38)

Salford 26.7 (69), 21.6 (56)

Kirklees 25.7 (113), 21.1 (93)

Stockport 25.6 (75), 17.0 (50)

Oadby and Wigston 22.8 (13), 22.8 (13)

Bolton 22.3 (64), 14.6 (42)

Peterborough 22.2 (45), 19.8 (40)

Hyndburn 22.2 (18), 32.1 (26)

Newark and Sherwood 20.4 (25), 5.7 (7)

Carlisle 19.3 (21), 13.8 (15)

Bedford 19.0 (33), 17.3 (30)

Luton 18.8 (40), 21.6 (46)

Nuneaton and Bedworth 17.7 (23), 9.2 (12)

Wellingborough 17.6 (14), 5.0 (4)

Sandwell 17.4 (57), 32.6 (107)

Charnwood 17.2 (32), 7.0 (13)

Hackney and City of London 17.2 (50), 18.6 (54)

Bury 16.2 (31), 14.7 (28)

Leeds 16.1 (128), 5.3 (42)

South Lakeland 15.2 (16), 5.7 (6)

Wolverhampton 15.2 (40), 17.1 (45)

High Peak 15.1 (14), 15.1 (14)

Eden 15.0 (8), 31.9 (17)

Wakefield 14.4 (50), 14.1 (49)

Coventry 14.0 (52), 10.2 (38)

East Northamptonshire 13.8 (13), 6.3 (6)

Sheffield 13.3 (78), 17.1 (100)

Folkestone and Hythe 13.3 (15), 9.7 (11)

West Lancashire 13.1 (15), 17.5 (20)

Oxford 13.1 (20), 21.0 (32)

Liverpool 13.1 (65), 8.8 (44)

Slough 12.7 (19), 4.7 (7)

Barnsley 12.6 (31), 5.7 (14)

Watford 12.4 (12), 14.5 (14)

Hinckley and Bosworth 12.4 (14), 4.4 (5)

Barking and Dagenham 12.2 (26), 8.0 (17)

Birmingham 12.1 (138), 13.2 (151)

Rotherham 11.7 (31), 11.3 (30)

Corby 11.1 (8), 11.1 (8)

Hambleton 10.9 (10), 0.0 (0)

East Staffordshire 10.9 (13), 7.5 (9)

Dartford 10.7 (12), 16.9 (19)

Allerdale 10.2 (10), 4.1 (4)

Swale 10.0 (15), 6.0 (9)

Hounslow 9.9 (27), 6.6 (18)

Fylde 9.9 (8), 5.0 (4)

Rossendale 9.8 (7), 5.6 (4)

Eastbourne 9.6 (10), 7.7 (8)

Barnet 9.3 (37), 5.1 (20)

North Warwickshire 9.2 (6), 7.7 (5)

Knowsley 8.6 (13), 3.3 (5)

Lambeth 8.6 (28), 6.1 (20)

Bassetlaw 8.5 (10), 15.3 (18)

Thanet 8.5 (12), 9.9 (14)

Gravesham 8.4 (9), 18.7 (20)

Harrow 8.4 (21), 5.2 (13)

Nottingham 8.1 (27), 3.0 (10)

Havering 8.1 (21), 7.3 (19)

Lincoln 8.1 (8), 1.0 (1)

Stafford 8.0 (11), 2.9 (4)

Ealing 7.9 (27), 6.1 (21)

Walsall 7.7 (22), 7.7 (22)

Ashford 7.7 (10), 12.3 (16)

Wandsworth 7.6 (25), 4.5 (15)

South Derbyshire 7.5 (8), 2.8 (3)

Rugby 7.3 (8), 3.7 (4)

Redbridge 7.2 (22), 4.9 (15)

Tower Hamlets 7.1 (23), 8.3 (27)

Cheshire East 7.0 (27), 1.8 (7)

Bromsgrove 7.0 (7), 6.0 (6)

Wigan 7.0 (23), 7.6 (25)

Derby 7.0 (18), 3.5 (9)

Daventry 7.0 (6), 2.3 (2)

Brent 7.0 (23), 9.4 (31)

Fenland 6.9 (7), 8.8 (9)

Chorley 6.8 (8), 4.2 (5)

Tunbridge Wells 6.7 (8), 9.3 (11)

Runnymede 6.7 (6), 4.5 (4)

Cheshire West and Chester 6.7 (23), 6.1 (21)

Westminster 6.5 (17), 4.6 (12)

Haringey 6.3 (17), 6.0 (16)

South Ribble 6.3 (7), 3.6 (4)

Aylesbury Vale 6.0 (12), 1.0 (2)

Solihull 6.0 (13), 5.1 (11)

Woking 6.0 (6), 3.0 (3)

Hammersmith and Fulham 5.9 (11), 9.2 (17)

North East Derbyshire 5.9 (6), 4.9 (5)

Dacorum 5.8 (9), 9.0 (14)

Kensington and Chelsea 5.8 (9), 8.3 (13)

Blackpool 5.7 (8), 7.9 (11)

Chesterfield 5.7 (6), 1.9 (2)

South Bucks 5.7 (4), 7.1 (5)

Herefordshire 5.7 (11), 5.7 (11)

Enfield 5.7 (19), 1.8 (6)

Stevenage 5.7 (5), 4.6 (4)

Middlesbrough 5.7 (8), 4.3 (6)

Huntingdonshire 5.6 (10), 6.7 (12)

South Kesteven 5.6 (8), 4.9 (7)

Harrogate 5.6 (9), 7.5 (12)

Shropshire 5.6 (18), 5.9 (19)

Derbyshire Dales 5.5 (4), 1.4 (1)

Stoke-on-Trent 5.5 (14), 3.1 (8)

Reigate and Banstead 5.4 (8), 2.0 (3)

Three Rivers 5.4 (5), 6.4 (6)

Hartlepool 5.3 (5), 13.9 (13)

Crawley 5.3 (6), 11.6 (13)

Wirral 5.2 (17), 4.3 (14)

Braintree 5.2 (8), 9.8 (15)

Lewisham 5.2 (16), 6.2 (19)

Central Bedfordshire 5.2 (15), 4.9 (14)

Wycombe 5.2 (9), 2.3 (4)

Chelmsford 5.0 (9), 6.7 (12)

Great Yarmouth 5.0 (5), 2.0 (2)

Medway 5.0 (14), 4.3 (12)

Telford and Wrekin 5.0 (9), 3.3 (6)

Ribble Valley 4.9 (3), 6.6 (4)

Welwyn Hatfield 4.9 (6), 0.8 (1)

Lichfield 4.8 (5), 6.7 (7)

Halton 4.6 (6), 1.5 (2)

Wiltshire 4.6 (23), 3.6 (18)

Harlow 4.6 (4), 1.1 (1)

Epping Forest 4.6 (6), 2.3 (3)

Richmond upon Thames 4.5 (9), 3.5 (7)

Newham 4.5 (16), 4.8 (17)

Surrey Heath 4.5 (4), 3.4 (3)

South Staffordshire 4.4 (5), 5.3 (6)

West Berkshire 4.4 (7), 5.7 (9)

Copeland 4.4 (3), 7.3 (5)

Southwark 4.4 (14), 6.3 (20)

Elmbridge 4.4 (6), 5.8 (8)

Redcar and Cleveland 4.4 (6), 0.0 (0)

Mendip 4.3 (5), 1.7 (2)

Boston 4.3 (3), 2.9 (2)

Hillingdon 4.2 (13), 4.6 (14)

Dover 4.2 (5), 9.3 (11)

Rushmoor 4.2 (4), 1.1 (1)

Greenwich 4.2 (12), 6.9 (20)

Islington 4.1 (10), 5.8 (14)

East Devon 4.1 (6), 2.1 (3)

Tendring 4.1 (6), 13.0 (19)

Maidstone 4.1 (7), 7.6 (13)

Staffordshire Moorlands 4.1 (4), 3.0 (3)

Stockton-on-Tees 4.1 (8), 4.1 (8)

St Albans 4.0 (6), 5.4 (8)

Cambridge 4.0 (5), 8.8 (11)

Cherwell 4.0 (6), 4.0 (6)

Cannock Chase 4.0 (4), 7.9 (8)

Basingstoke and Deane 4.0 (7), 1.7 (3)

Gateshead 4.0 (8), 1.5 (3)

Merton 3.9 (8), 3.9 (8)

Newcastle-under-Lyme 3.9 (5), 6.2 (8)

North West Leicestershire 3.9 (4), 6.8 (7)

Darlington 3.7 (4), 1.9 (2)

Bolsover 3.7 (3), 7.4 (6)

Richmondshire 3.7 (2), 1.9 (1)

Wealden 3.7 (6), 5.0 (8)

Ipswich 3.7 (5), 5.1 (7)

Newcastle upon Tyne 3.6 (11), 0.7 (2)

Sefton 3.6 (10), 6.2 (17)

Sunderland 3.6 (10), 1.4 (4)

Breckland 3.6 (5), 2.9 (4)

Gosport 3.5 (3), 2.4 (2)

South Oxfordshire 3.5 (5), 3.5 (5)

Erewash 3.5 (4), 3.5 (4)

Bristol 3.5 (16), 5.4 (25)

Mole Valley 3.4 (3), 2.3 (2)

Dudley 3.4 (11), 5.3 (17)

Tandridge 3.4 (3), 9.1 (8)

Rushcliffe 3.4 (4), 2.5 (3)

Cotswold 3.3 (3), 5.6 (5)

St. Helens 3.3 (6), 2.8 (5)

Castle Point 3.3 (3), 6.6 (6)

Sevenoaks 3.3 (4), 1.7 (2)

Uttlesford 3.3 (3), 3.3 (3)

Hastings 3.2 (3), 3.2 (3)

Bexley 3.2 (8), 8.1 (20)

Winchester 3.2 (4), 0.8 (1)

South Northamptonshire 3.2 (3), 3.2 (3)

Havant 3.2 (4), 4.0 (5)

Waverley 3.2 (4), 3.2 (4)

South Cambridgeshire 3.1 (5), 3.1 (5)

Chiltern 3.1 (3), 3.1 (3)

Bath and North East Somerset 3.1 (6), 3.1 (6)

Brighton and Hove 3.1 (9), 6.5 (19)

Reading 3.1 (5), 7.4 (12)

Broxbourne 3.1 (3), 4.1 (4)

Tonbridge and Malling 3.0 (4), 9.1 (12)

Canterbury 3.0 (5), 6.0 (10)

Barrow-in-Furness 3.0 (2), 1.5 (1)

Worcester 3.0 (3), 6.9 (7)

Kettering 2.9 (3), 13.8 (14)

Torridge 2.9 (2), 0.0 (0)

Sutton 2.9 (6), 7.3 (15)

Waltham Forest 2.9 (8), 3.6 (10)

Croydon 2.8 (11), 2.8 (11)

East Lindsey 2.8 (4), 4.9 (7)

Warwick 2.8 (4), 4.2 (6)

New Forest 2.8 (5), 1.7 (3)

Mansfield 2.7 (3), 2.7 (3)

Lancaster 2.7 (4), 2.7 (4)

Worthing 2.7 (3), 2.7 (3)

West Oxfordshire 2.7 (3), 7.2 (8)

Bromley 2.7 (9), 1.5 (5)

Wyre 2.7 (3), 2.7 (3)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 2.6 (4), 0.7 (1)

Windsor and Maidenhead 2.6 (4), 5.3 (8)

Tamworth 2.6 (2), 1.3 (1)

Milton Keynes 2.6 (7), 4.1 (11)

Camden 2.6 (7), 3.7 (10)

Stroud 2.5 (3), 5.8 (7)

South Gloucestershire 2.5 (7), 2.5 (7)

East Hampshire 2.5 (3), 5.7 (7)

Bracknell Forest 2.4 (3), 3.3 (4)

Ashfield 2.3 (3), 2.3 (3)

Wokingham 2.3 (4), 1.8 (3)

North Somerset 2.3 (5), 1.9 (4)

Wychavon 2.3 (3), 9.3 (12)

Hull 2.3 (6), 4.2 (11)

Plymouth 2.3 (6), 2.3 (6)

Rochford 2.3 (2), 1.1 (1)

Exeter 2.3 (3), 3.8 (5)

County Durham 2.3 (12), 2.6 (14)

North Hertfordshire 2.2 (3), 1.5 (2)

Eastleigh 2.2 (3), 3.7 (5)

Vale of White Horse 2.2 (3), 5.9 (8)

Babergh 2.2 (2), 5.4 (5)

Basildon 2.1 (4), 5.9 (11)

Harborough 2.1 (2), 8.5 (8)

South Holland 2.1 (2), 2.1 (2)

West Lindsey 2.1 (2), 1.0 (1)

Horsham 2.1 (3), 2.1 (3)

Hart 2.1 (2), 1.0 (1)

Colchester 2.1 (4), 6.7 (13)

Guildford 2.0 (3), 2.0 (3)

East Suffolk 2.0 (5), 4.8 (12)

East Hertfordshire 2.0 (3), 0.7 (1)

South Tyneside 2.0 (3), 2.6 (4)

Blaby 2.0 (2), 7.9 (8)

Lewes 1.9 (2), 3.9 (4)

Somerset West and Taunton 1.9 (3), 0.6 (1)

Doncaster 1.9 (6), 3.2 (10)

Hertsmere 1.9 (2), 3.8 (4)

North East Lincolnshire 1.9 (3), 1.9 (3)

Portsmouth 1.9 (4), 1.9 (4)

West Devon 1.8 (1), 0.0 (0)

North Lincolnshire 1.7 (3), 2.3 (4)

Cheltenham 1.7 (2), 4.3 (5)

North Kesteven 1.7 (2), 1.7 (2)

Gedling 1.7 (2), 3.4 (4)

Kingston upon Thames 1.7 (3), 3.4 (6)

West Suffolk 1.7 (3), 3.9 (7)

Dorset 1.6 (6), 0.8 (3)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 1.6 (9), 3.5 (20)

Maldon 1.5 (1), 4.6 (3)

Broadland 1.5 (2), 0.8 (1)

East Riding of Yorkshire 1.5 (5), 1.2 (4)

North Tyneside 1.4 (3), 2.4 (5)

Warrington 1.4 (3), 3.8 (8)

York 1.4 (3), 4.3 (9)

Isle of Wight 1.4 (2), 0.0 (0)

Brentwood 1.3 (1), 3.9 (3)

Arun 1.2 (2), 2.5 (4)

Epsom and Ewell 1.2 (1), 2.5 (2)

Mid Devon 1.2 (1), 2.4 (2)

South Somerset 1.2 (2), 2.4 (4)

Southampton 1.2 (3), 6.7 (17)

Redditch 1.2 (1), 0.0 (0)

Thurrock 1.1 (2), 5.2 (9)

East Cambridgeshire 1.1 (1), 0.0 (0)

Southend-on-Sea 1.1 (2), 3.3 (6)

North Devon 1.0 (1), 2.1 (2)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 1.0 (4), 2.0 (8)

Spelthorne 1.0 (1), 1.0 (1)

Mid Suffolk 1.0 (1), 2.9 (3)

North Norfolk 1.0 (1), 1.9 (2)

Northumberland 0.9 (3), 2.2 (7)

Scarborough 0.9 (1), 0.0 (0)

Chichester 0.8 (1), 3.3 (4)

Sedgemoor 0.8 (1), 0.8 (1)

Test Valley 0.8 (1), 3.2 (4)

Amber Valley 0.8 (1), 5.5 (7)

Gloucester 0.8 (1), 0.8 (1)

Stratford-on-Avon 0.8 (1), 3.1 (4)

Torbay 0.7 (1), 5.1 (7)

Norwich 0.7 (1), 5.0 (7)

Mid Sussex 0.7 (1), 4.6 (7)

Ryedale 0.0 (0), 0.0 (0)

South Hams 0.0 (0), 0.0 (0)

Teignbridge 0.0 (0), 0.7 (1)

Wyre Forest 0.0 (0), 1.0 (1)

Rother 0.0 (0), 1.0 (1)

Forest of Dean 0.0 (0), 1.2 (1)

Fareham 0.0 (0), 1.7 (2)

South Norfolk 0.0 (0), 2.1 (3)

Selby 0.0 (0), 2.2 (2)

Tewkesbury 0.0 (0), 3.2 (3)

Malvern Hills 0.0 (0), 3.8 (3)

Broxtowe 0.0 (0), 4.4 (5)

Adur 0.0 (0), 4.7 (3)

Craven 0.0 (0), 5.3 (3)

Rutland 0.0 (0), 7.5 (3)