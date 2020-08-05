Detectives aim to trace Audi a week on from shooting

Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was shot dead as he sat in a car have released CCTV images a week on from his death.

Officers released an image of a dark grey Audi A4 that was near the scene just after the shooting in Sebastopol Road, Edmonton, north London on July 29.

Christopher George, 26, was shot shortly before 9pm that night and pronounced dead at the scene.

He was sitting in a black Mercedes when two men walked up to the car and shot him in the chest at close range.

The grey Audi A4 that detectives want to trace (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector David Hillier said: “It is now one week on from the murder of Christopher and today officers will be in the area conducting more house-to-house enquiries and distributing appeal leaflets.

“I would ask anyone with information about the shooting, or the grey Audi, to get in contact. We need the community’s help to understand why Christopher was murdered in such a ruthless manner.

“Anyone with information should speak to us, you will be fully supported and also doing the right thing.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD 7664/29JUL, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.