Aberdeen lockdown to be enforced with extra police on streets

Extra police officers will be on the streets in Aberdeen to ensure residents comply with the reintroduced lockdown rules.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the tightening of restrictions across the Aberdeen City Council area over a coronavirus cluster in the city.

Residents should not enter each other’s homes or travel more than five miles and bars, cafes and restaurants must close from 5pm on Wednesday.

Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr said: “It’s really important that people follow the instructions and guidance from the Scottish Government.

“To support that, we will have additional patrols in Aberdeen, where local restrictions have been reintroduced.

“Our approach to these local restrictions will reflect the consistent approach taken by Police Scotland since the outset of this pandemic, and our officers will continue to engage, educate and encourage people to comply, as we all support the public health efforts to stop the spread of the virus

“As a national service, Police Scotland is able to quickly flex capacity to support local communities across the country and we will provide whatever additional resources are necessary to protect and support the communities affected.”

“.@CC_Livingstone has made it consistently clear that we all should take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading. — Police Scotland (@policescotland) August 5, 2020

He reiterated comments from Chief Constable Iain Livingstone that everyone should take personal responsibility to prevent the virus spreading.

Mr Kerr added: “Throughout the response to the pandemic, the majority of the public followed the law and Scottish Government advice.

“I realise that this situation will be frustrating for people in the affected area but it’s really important that we all continue to do so.

“Our officers will continue to explain the legislation and guidance but, for the minority who may choose to breach the regulations and risk the health of others, we will not hesitate to take enforcement action where appropriate.”