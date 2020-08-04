TfL launches journey planning app to help passengers avoid crowds

A new journey planning app has been released by Transport for London (TfL) to help passengers avoid crowds.

TfL Go provides real-time train times, information about when particular services are less busy, and offers alternative walking and cycling options.

The app, initially only available for the iPhone, also includes an accessible travel mode showing which stations allow step-free journeys.

Plan your journeys better with our new app TfL Go ? ? Live train times, plus quietest times to travel ? Alternative route options ? Step-free modehttps://t.co/1aOmnavwOY pic.twitter.com/whOm2WPrrQ — Transport for London ?? (@TfL) August 4, 2020

New features to be added later in the year include live bus information, lift status updates and the location of toilets.

TfL intends to release an Android version in the autumn.

London’s deputy mayor for transport Heidi Alexander said the app will provide people with “the information they need to make safe travel choices, whether it be for work or for leisure”.

She went on: “Coronavirus will continue to have a significant impact on the way we move around our city for the foreseeable future and we still need Londoners to work with us for everyone’s safety.

“This means continuing to maintain social distancing, wearing a face covering while using the network, avoiding travelling at peak times when you can, and walking and cycling where possible when arriving at mainline central London train stations.”

TfL’s managing director of customers, communication and technology Vernon Everitt said: “This new app will make it easy to travel at the quieter times, change your plans on the move should that be necessary and access information on walking and cycling routes.

“It will also make it easier for customers with accessibility needs to access as much of the network as possible.

“Customers can also get helpful live information on the network during their journeys from our staff and from our website.”

TfL has previously released apps to address specific requirements, such as accessing London’s cycle hire scheme, topping up Oyster cards and paying the Congestion Charge.

Non-TfL journey planning apps such as Citymapper have been created by private firms.