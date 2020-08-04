Pilot dies in light plane crash in East Sussex

A pilot whose light plane hit the ground and burst into flames in East Sussex died in the crash, police have confirmed.

He is believed to have died instantly and his next of kin have been informed.

Emergency services rushed to the field where the aircraft came down at about 11.01am on Tuesday.

Firefighters from multiple stations were called in and were able to extinguish the fire.

A police officer on the road close to the scene of the crash in Heathfield, East Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Police and ambulance services were also at the crash site, which is located just north of the town of Heathfield.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon Sussex Police confirmed that the pilot of the plane had died in the collision.

Their spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to the scene off Herring Lane at 11.01am where the aircraft had caught fire after crashing.

“Unfortunately, the pilot is believed to have died instantly.

“His next-of-kin have been advised.”

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has confirmed it is looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A spokesperson said: “The AAIB has sent a team to investigate an accident involving a light aircraft which crashed this morning near Heathfield, East Sussex.”

The South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed that “a number of resources” were sent to the scene.