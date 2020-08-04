Owners warned to protect pets from hot weather after cat’s sunburnt ears removed

Owners are being warned to protect their pets from hot weather after a cat had to have its sunburnt ears removed.

Cats Protection issued the plea after the sun-damaged Kahlo, a stray from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was taken in by the charity after giving birth to five kittens.

Pale cats like Kahlo, who is white, are particularly vulnerable to sun damage, the charity says.

Kahlo had recently given birth and is now protected by the charity (Cats Protection)

“She’s been left with no ears, though her hearing shouldn’t be affected,” said Danielle Draper, manager of Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre in Sussex.

“White cats are particularly vulnerable to sunburn, but all cats should be kept safe from the sun during hot weather.

“Kahlo’s ears must have been very painful, and we’re hoping she will now be able to lead a happier, healthier life.”

Ms Draper recommended that owners should keep their cats indoors during the hottest parts of the day, “traditionally between 10am and 3pm”.

“If that’s not possible, then provide sources of shade in your garden using cat-friendly plants and allow access to a shed or outhouse if possible,” she added.

“Also speak to your vet about an appropriate feline-friendly sunblock.”

The charity is now looking for an owner for Kahlo “who will be committed to keeping her indoors”.