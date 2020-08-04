More migrants arrive in Dover amid summer crossings surge

More migrants have arrived in Dover on Tuesday after more than 1,000 arrived in the month of July.

Pictures show men wearing masks and lifejackets being brought into the Kent port on a Border Force speedboat.

The suspected migrants were then seen boarding a coach at the port, supervised by officials in yellow vests.

Numbers of small boats making the perilous journey have spiked in recent weeks during favourable weather.

Border Force officers escort a group of men thought to be migrants onto a waiting bus after they were brought into Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A search and rescue operation was launched off the coast of Kent today in response to “multiple incidents”, the coastguard said.

A spokesperson added: “We are committed to safeguarding life around the seas and coastal areas of this country.

“HM Coastguard is only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities.”

More than 1,000 migrants arrived at Dover during July (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Border Force vessels Seeker and Hunter have also been active in the Channel today.

Footage aired on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday showed a packed boat headed towards the UK.

At one point, one of the migrants aboard was seen bailing out water as the small inflatable boat made its way across the Channel.

On Sunday a former Border Force chief told the PA news agency that a failure by the UK to reach a new agreement with France on how to deal with migrant crossings could lead to numbers reaching “crisis” levels.

Tony Smith said the UK and France need to agree a treaty with a joint patrol whereby migrants picked up in the Channel can be returned to France to have asylum claims considered there.