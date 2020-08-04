In Pictures: Sunrise, sunflowers and sea views

Much of Britain was basking in sunshine early on Tuesday as colourful dawn skies provided a spectacle for nature lovers.

A sunflower maze on Merseyside was further enhanced by some dazzling celestial colours early in the morning.

In Dorset, early visitors to beaches had the additional spectacle of a gathering of cruise ships to admire as they enjoyed the sun, sea and sand.

A sunflower at dawn in Tarbock, Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)

A swimmer in the water at Sandbanks looks out at the cruise ships Queen Elizabeth (left), Arcadia and Aurora (Steve Parsons/PA)

The SR U Class steam locomotive 31806 passes Corfe Castle on the Swanage Railway, as it travels between Norden and Swanage (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The sun rises behind the Sunflower Maze in Tarbock, Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)

A view of the cruise ships from Studland beach (Steve Parsons/PA)

Dawn colours over Bingham, Nottinghamshire (Neil Squires/PA)