In Pictures: Sunrise, sunflowers and sea views

Sunseekers in Dorset had the additional visual treat of a gathering of cruise ships as they took advantage of the weather.

Paddle boarders at Sandbanks pass the cruise ships Queen Elizabeth (left) and Arcadia anchored in Poole Bay off the Dorset coast (Steve Parsons/PA)

Much of Britain was basking in sunshine early on Tuesday as colourful dawn skies provided a spectacle for nature lovers.

A sunflower maze on Merseyside was further enhanced by some dazzling celestial colours early in the morning.

In Dorset, early visitors to beaches had the additional spectacle of a gathering of cruise ships to admire as they enjoyed the sun, sea and sand.

The Sunflower Maze at dawn (Peter Byrne/PA)
A sunflower at dawn in Tarbock, Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)
Cruise ships near Bournemouth
A swimmer in the water at Sandbanks looks out at the cruise ships Queen Elizabeth (left), Arcadia and Aurora (Steve Parsons/PA)
The SR U Class steam locomotive 31806 passes Corfe Castle on the Swanage Railway, as it travels between Norden and Swanage (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The sun rises behind the Sunflower Maze in Tarbock, Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)
A view of the cruise ships from Studland beach (Steve Parsons/PA)
Dawn colours over Bingham, Nottinghamshire (Neil Squires/PA)
Dawn colours over electrictiy pylons at Bingham (Neil Squires/PA)
