In Pictures: Sunrise, sunflowers and sea views
Sunseekers in Dorset had the additional visual treat of a gathering of cruise ships as they took advantage of the weather.
Much of Britain was basking in sunshine early on Tuesday as colourful dawn skies provided a spectacle for nature lovers.
A sunflower maze on Merseyside was further enhanced by some dazzling celestial colours early in the morning.
In Dorset, early visitors to beaches had the additional spectacle of a gathering of cruise ships to admire as they enjoyed the sun, sea and sand.
