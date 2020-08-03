Advertising
What the papers say – August 3
A new 90-minute Covid-19 test features among the stories on Monday’s front pages.
A new test giving hope in the fight against Covid-19 and concerns over potential shielding advice for people aged over 50 feature prominently in the nation’s newspapers.
The Times and i report new “game-changing” tests for coronavirus and the flu, which can return results in 90 minutes, are set to be rolled out across the NHS next week.
The Daily Mail says the Covid-19 test could “transform the war on corona”.
Meanwhile, the Daily Express and Metro lead on backlash against a reported “nuclear option” to stop a second wave of the coronavirus which would compel people aged over 50 to stay at home.
In other news, The Independent and Daily Mirror report the Conservative Party are being pressured to suspend a Tory MP under investigation over rape allegations.
The Guardian carries an interview with a leading British scientist who has called for greater transparency and scrutiny of the Government’s decisions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
US President Donald Trump’s government has vowed to take imminent action against Chinese software companies that it perceives are “a risk to security”, according to the Financial Times.
And the Daily Star warns of an incoming heatwave across the UK this week, with potentially record-breaking temperatures on Friday.
