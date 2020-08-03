Third man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of NHS worker

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a racially-aggravated incident in which an NHS worker suffered serious injuries.

The 21-year-old musician, who wishes only to be referred to as K or his stage name Kdogg, was walking to a bus stop after finishing work at nearby Southmead Hospital in Bristol at about 4.30pm on July 22.

He was struck by a car and suffered serious injuries including a broken leg, nose and cheekbone.

On Saturday morning, police arrested two 18-year-old men on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder after a Bristol man was struck by a car. The 22yo has since been released under investigation (RUI) pending further enquiries. Two 18yo men arrested on Sat have also been RUI. More here – https://t.co/rn4oRZOKoz pic.twitter.com/mo13eVfFAf — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) August 3, 2020

The following day, a 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. All three have since been released under investigation.

Superintendent Andy Bennett, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “The dedicated team investigating this incident are committed to carrying out a thorough investigation and I hope this third arrest provides further reassurance to the victim and the wider community about how seriously we’re treating this incident.”

The force said the attack is being treated as racially aggravated due to the racist language used by the occupants of the car that struck K.

K, a keen footballer, has been left unable to walk without crutches, only able to sleep sitting up in a chair and requiring regular hospital treatment for his injuries.

His family are being supported by the charity Stand Against Racism & Inequality (Sari).

K and his sister following the incident (Claire Hayhurst/PA)

On Sunday afternoon, protesters marched on Monks Park Avenue holding placards in support of K and the Black Lives Matter movement.

They later laid the placards at the spot where K was injured, where damage could be seen to a wall that was hit by the car.

A fundraising page set up by K’s friend Simeon Mccarthy has received more than £45,000 in donations, and has been supported by the band Massive Attack.

The fundraising page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-raise-money-for-nhs-member-of-staff