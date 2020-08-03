One in 10 passengers breaking face covering rule

One in 10 public transport users in Britain are breaking rules on mandatory face coverings, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

The Cabinet minister wrote on Twitter that the compliance rate is 90% as he urged people to “help keep each other safe” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Passengers caught not complying risk being fined £100 and removed from services.

QUICK REMINDER: Unless you’re exempt, wearing a face covering on public transport is mandatory. Overall 90% compliance rates but @TfL + @BTP have: * reminded 80,294 passengers* asked 6,275 to leave the network* issued 285 penalty notices Let's help keep each other safe. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) August 3, 2020

Face coverings on public transport became mandatory in England on June 15 in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Scotland followed seven days later, while Northern Ireland and Wales introduced the rule on July 16 and 27 respectively.

Mr Shapps said figures from British Transport Police, the police force for the railways, and Transport for London show 285 passengers have been issued with penalty notices for non-compliance, 6,275 have been asked to leave the transport network and 80,294 have been reminded of the rules.

Face coverings can be a scarf, piece of cloth or mask.

The UK Government says face coverings are “marginally beneficial as a precautionary measure”.

Those with certain health conditions, disabled people and children aged under 11 are exempt from wearing them on public transport.