In Pictures: Hot air balloons brighten skies over Bristol

UK News | Published:

Forty-three teams took part in the event.

Hot air balloons take off in a mass ascent from Bristol

The Fiesta Flypast event over the city took place as a socially distanced alternative to the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

The Fiesta Flypast event over the city took place as a socially distanced alternative to the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2020
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Organisers urged the public to enjoy the spectacle from their doorsteps and gardens, rather than gathering to watch take-off or landing.

