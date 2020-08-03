Advertising
In Pictures: Hot air balloons brighten skies over Bristol
Forty-three teams took part in the event.
Hot air balloons have taken off in a mass ascent from Bristol, with 43 teams taking part.
The Fiesta Flypast event over the city took place as a socially distanced alternative to the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
Organisers urged the public to enjoy the spectacle from their doorsteps and gardens, rather than gathering to watch take-off or landing.
