In Pictures: Hot air balloons brighten skies over Bristol

Hot air balloons have taken off in a mass ascent from Bristol, with 43 teams taking part.

The Fiesta Flypast event over the city took place as a socially distanced alternative to the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

Organisers urged the public to enjoy the spectacle from their doorsteps and gardens, rather than gathering to watch take-off or landing.

Up, up and away! #Bristol, we are go! Keep your eyes on the sky this morning for the #fiestaflypast! Please head to the garden, pop your head out the window and share your pictures with us at @bristolballoon pic.twitter.com/kkwfMfjdOg — BristolBalloonFiesta (@bristolballoon) August 3, 2020

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)