Grenfell survivors criticise peerage nomination for ex-RBKC official

Grenfell survivors and firefighters have criticised as “disgraceful” the nomination of a former prominent official at Kensington and Chelsea Council to a peerage.

The Grenfell United group claimed Daniel Moylan “was at the heart of a culture that held residents in contempt” and shared an image appearing to show him nodding off at a scrutiny meeting several months after the devastating fire which killed 72 people in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Fire Brigades Union tweeted: “Theresa May knighted Gavin Barwell who, as housing secretary, ignored numerous fire safety warnings before Grenfell.

“Now, Boris Johnson has appointed the deputy leader of the council that held Grenfell residents in contempt to a cushy job in the House of Lords.

“Disgraceful.”

Mr Moylan, a Conservative councillor between 1990 and 2018, including 11 years as deputy leader of the local authority between 2000 and 2011, was also deputy chairman of Transport for London (TfL) and an adviser to Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London.

He is currently chairman of Urban Design London, a not-for-profit focused on improving public spaces.

According to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea website, in 2018 Mr Moylan “did not seek re-election”, bringing to an end his 28 years with the council.