Granada Reports presenter Tony Morris dies aged 57

Regional TV news presenter Tony Morris has died aged 57 after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer last year.

Morris had presented on Granada Reports, ITV’s regional news programme in the North West, for 17 years.

He died at Bury Hospice on Saturday with his daughters, Natalie and Rebecca, at his side, said ITV.

Paying tribute, co-presenter Lucy Meacock said: “He was without doubt one of the most humble, kind and funny people I have ever met, and he would often make me laugh till my sides ached.

“I am so very, very sad and my heart goes out to his daughters Nat and Becky.

“A smile from Tony Morris always brightened everyone’s day and certainly brightened up the whole of the North West for 17 years.”

Everyone here at Granada Reports is heartbroken at the death of our great friend Tony Morris: https://t.co/caSDqq3pOA https://t.co/iguJPGBK8d — ITV Granada Reports (@GranadaReports) August 3, 2020

She described him as a “great observer of people and a great listener” who would “always coax the best interviews out of people and never shy away from a direct question”.

Lucy West, Granada’s head of news, said: “Tony was a remarkable man.

“First and foremost he was an amazing dad to his two daughters and our thoughts are with his family.

“A brilliant presenter and journalist who could disarm the most challenging of guests.

“Tony led our viewers through some of the darkest of days, yet he was always able to offer some reassurance and warmth.”

Away from the newsroom, Morris was a diversity champion for ITV and was closely involved with organisations working with young people from disadvantaged backgrounds as a mentor and a supporter of several charities including the Anthony Walker Foundation set up in memory of the black teenager who was murdered in 2005.

A special tribute to Morris, who formerly presented on BBC’s North West Tonight, will be aired on Granada Reports on Monday at 6pm.