Dame Vera Lynn’s daughter thanks British public for ‘tremendous support’

Dame Vera Lynn’s daughter has thanked the British public for its “tremendous support” since the beloved singer’s death at the age of 103.

The Forces Sweetheart, who entertained troops with morale-boosting visits to the front line during the Second World War, died in June.

She was laid to rest last month and Virginia Lewis-Jones said the family has been touched by tributes left at the adored performer’s home in the village of Ditchling, East Sussex.

Dame Vera Lynn’s daughter Virginia Lewis-Jones has thanked the British public for its ‘tremendous’ support following the adored singer’s death (Virginia Lewis-Jones/PA)

And she shared the family’s hope that people will continue supporting the charities Dame Vera “cared about so much”.

She said: “We would like to thank everyone for their tremendous support over the past few weeks. All the wonderful letters, emails, flowers, paintings, and posies left by children at the gate; we were so thankful and touched by them all. My mother always loved receiving messages from all over the world, and Ditchling held a special place in her heart.

“She would have been thrilled and touched that so many people paid their respects on the day of her funeral and the worldwide media coverage was exceptional.

“It means so much to us to see my mother’s legacy living on. We are sure her music will endure forever but most importantly, we hope that people will continue to support those charities that she cared about so much.”

Dame Vera was loved by millions for songs including The White Cliffs Of Dover, There’ll Always Be An England, I’ll Be Seeing You, Wishing and If Only I Had Wings.

Her best-known song, We’ll Meet Again, experienced a resurgence earlier this year when the Queen referenced it in an address to the nation about the coronavirus lockdown.

Following Dame Vera’s death, tributes flooded in from around the world, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson describing her as a “truly great Briton whose voice and charm will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come”.