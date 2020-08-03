£900m to be invested in more than 300 infrastructure projects

The Government has announced more than 300 projects which will share a £900 million investment to build homes, infrastructure and create jobs as part of the country’s economic recovery from coronavirus.

The successful projects in England will receive a portion of the £900 million Getting Building Fund, announced by the Prime Minister in June, with the investment expected to deliver up to 45,000 homes, create up to 85,000 jobs and reduce around 65 million kgs of CO2 emissions across the country.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said the funding will not only “give a much needed boost” to the country’s economic recovery after the pandemic, but will also “help build the good quality, affordable homes the country needs”.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Recipients of the funding include £23 million for the first phase of the development of a commercial space at Mayfield Park in Greater Manchester, which is expected to create 3,200 jobs.

Also listed are a £14.88 million investment to accelerate the National Brownfield Land Institute, a project aiming to create a leader in sustainable construction and £12 million to support a new high-speed railway station in Thanet, Kent.

The Government has also confirmed a £360 million investment in Mayoral Combined Authority areas through its £400 million Brownfield Fund, which it is believed will deliver a further 26,000 homes while protecting greenfield sites.

A further £8 million of funding has also been announced to help speed up the delivery of these new homes on brownfield sites.

Advertising

Mr Jenrick said: “As we get Britain building we are also laying the foundations for a green economic recovery by investing in vital infrastructure for local communities, creating jobs and building environmentally-friendly homes with a huge £1.3 billion investment announced today.

“This Government is determined to level up all parts of the country and this funding will not only give a much needed boost to our economic recovery, it will help build the good quality, affordable homes the country needs.”

The Housing Secretary says the homes will be environmentally-friendly (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Details of the Government’s new £2 billion Green Homes Grant scheme, which will see the Government fund up to two-thirds of the cost of home improvements of more than 600,000 homes, have also been announced.

Advertising

To take part in the scheme, tradespeople must register for TrustMark accreditation which will cover green home improvements ranging from wall insulation, floors and roofs to the installation of low-carbon heating – measures which the Government says could help homeowners save up to £600 a year on their energy bills.

Households on low income can receive vouchers covering 100% of the cost of the improvements, up to a maximum of £10,000.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said: “Green home improvements will save people money on their energy bills, help to cut carbon emissions, and create new work for many thousands of builders, plumbers and other tradespeople.

“Our TrustMark scheme will guarantee that building work is completed to a high standard by accredited tradespeople, ensuring consumers are fully protected.”