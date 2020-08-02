What the papers say – August 2

Differing views on the Government’s response to the pandemic and what it should do next fill the front pages.

The Sunday Telegraph covers the Government’s “blueprint to avoid a new lockdown”, but The Observer reports a major teaching union has questioned the decision to reopen all schools in September.

The front page of The Sunday Telegraph:"Ministers' blueprint to avoid new lockdown"#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9gxChBJGcU — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 1, 2020

A scientific expert in The Independent tells the PM to restore lockdown measures, particularly the closing of pubs and gyms, to avoid a second wave of coronavirus.

INDEPENDENT: Tighten lockdown now for ‘zero Covid’, PM told #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7Nwmhzvq8z — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) August 1, 2020

The Liberal Democrats’ Kayla Moran accuses Mr Johnson in the Sunday Mirror of not providing transparency and clarity in his pandemic response, with the paper entreating him to “Stop This Chaos”.

Advertising

A plea to Boris Johnson not to “let another 20,000 die” from Covid-19 in the vulnerable care home sector leads Sunday People, while the Sunday Express carries a poll showing “millions will not be going away this year” due to coronavirus concerns.

SUNDAY EXPRESS: Virus fears put lives back on hold #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/u6iIuH2fO3 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) August 1, 2020

The Sunday Times features an investigation into a rogue SAS unit which is alleged to have “executed” innocent civilians in Afghanistan.

Advertising

Sunday Times Insight investigation: Emails reveal officers' fears of rogue SAS execution squad #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eMTa6BRtpe — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) August 1, 2020

The Mail on Sunday reports a Conservative MP has been arrested after a former parliamentary aide accused him of rape, sexual assault and coercive control.

THE MAIL ON SUNDAY: Tory MP quizzed by police over sex attacks #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZpFXOOhzIK — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) August 1, 2020

And the Daily Star Sunday says BBC bosses have tabled an offer to This Morning host Phillip Schofield to be part of Strictly’s first same-sex dancing couple.