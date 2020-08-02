Helicopter joins search for missing kayaker in Brighton

A search operation is under way for a kayaker who was reported missing off Brighton’s coast.

HM Coastguard said a person had been seen “going into the water” from a kayak off Hove Lagoon, near Brighton in East Sussex, on Sunday morning.

A kayak and paddle were later found on the shoreline in the area.

Search for kayaker at Brighton – Appeal For Information: https://t.co/9sGdkKx0n6 pic.twitter.com/ZnsmvLfpXz — HM Coastguard (@HMCoastguard) August 2, 2020

The coastguard said it had since confirmed the identity of the kayaker, who remains missing.

A coastguard helicopter, the Brighton RNLI lifeboat and coastguard rescue teams from Newhaven and Shoreham were all involved in the search for the missing person on Sunday evening.

HM Coastguard said it was first contacted about the incident shortly after 10am.