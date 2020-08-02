Coastguard suspends search for missing kayaker

A search operation for a kayaker who was reported missing off Brighton’s coast has been suspended.

HM Coastguard said a person had been seen “going into the water” from a kayak off Hove Lagoon on Sunday morning.

A kayak and paddle were later found on the shoreline in the area.

Search for kayaker at Brighton – Appeal For Information: https://t.co/9sGdkKx0n6 pic.twitter.com/ZnsmvLfpXz — HM Coastguard (@HMCoastguard) August 2, 2020

The coastguard said on Sunday night that the search had since been suspended “pending further information”.

A coastguard helicopter, the Brighton RNLI lifeboat and coastguard rescue teams from Newhaven and Shoreham were all involved in the operation.

HM Coastguard said it was first contacted about the incident shortly after 10am.

It said an “extensive search” of the area around Hove and Shoreham-by-Sea took place throughout the day.