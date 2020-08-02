Cluster of 13 coronavirus cases linked to Aberdeen pub

A cluster of 13 cases of Covid-19 linked to a pub in Aberdeen is being investigated by public health officials.

NHS Grampian says the cases are associated with The Hawthorn Bar in the city centre.

The pub’s owners said that some customers who visited on Sunday, July 26, have since tested positive for the virus.

All those who tested positive are showing only mild symptoms, though the health board says there may be further cases linked to the cluster.

The Hawthorn Bar had physical distancing measures in place and contact tracing is being carried out in line with the Scottish Government’s Test and Protect scheme.

Dr Emmanuel Okpo, consultant in public health medicine, said: “Our health protection team are speaking to the confirmed cases, establishing who they have been in contact with and providing further advice on isolation and testing as required.

“We are also carrying out wider contact tracing work, as part of the Test and Protect scheme.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of detecting further cases linked to this cluster.”

He continued: “These cases highlight that Covid-19 still poses a real risk to all of us.

“We cannot emphasise enough the need for everyone to take all the necessary precautions to keep themselves and others safe.

“This means wearing a face covering when required, practising thorough hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing, and avoiding crowded places.

“This last point is vitally important as restaurants and pubs are opening up. If you arrive at a venue and you feel it’s too busy to observe physical distancing, then consider leaving.”

The owners of the pub, which has an adjoining bar called The Adams, said they had been given permission to continue trading by the council’s environmental health team.

In a post on Facebook, they said: “Our venue underwent further deep cleaning as well as ‘decontamination by fogging’.

“We assure all customers we have been and continue to do our utmost to protect their safety and we continue with strict rules and measures in place.

“We do ask all customers to be extra vigilant and adhere to our policies at all times.”

They continued: “Our thoughts are with those affected and we wish them a speedy recovery.

“Please consider this is a very difficult time for us and we hope our customers continue to support us throughout.”