More than £30,000 raised to support NHS worker injured in hit-and-run

A fundraising page for an NHS worker who was seriously injured in a racially aggravated hit-and-run attack has reached more than £30,000.

The 21-year-old musician, who wishes only to be referred to as K or his stage name Kdogg, was walking to a bus stop after finishing work at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on July 22 when the incident happened.

He was listening to Stormzy on his headphones when a dark blue Honda Accord was deliberately driven at him, with two men then shouting racist language before running off.

K suffered serious injuries including a broken leg, nose and cheekbone, and has been left with permanent scarring – including pieces of grit and glass in his face – from the attack.

His friend Simeon Mccarthy set up a fundraising page on GoFundMe, which has received donations from more than 1,900 people including the band Massive Attack.

On Sunday evening, donations had reached more than £31,000.

Massive Attack shared the page on Facebook, writing: “We have donated to help Kdogg and his family recover from this horrific attack.

“Please share and contribute if you can.”

Speaking last week, K said he was “just glad I’m still breathing” and thanked those who helped him in the aftermath of the incident.

The keen musician and footballer has been left unable to walk without crutches, only able to sleep sitting up in a chair and requiring regular hospital treatment for his injuries.

Doctors have said it will take a minimum of six months before K is able to do “most things” but it will take longer for him to be back to full fitness.

He has been left “traumatised” by what happened. The charity Sari (Stand Against Racism & Inequality) is supporting K and his family.

Mr Mccarthy wrote on the GoFundMe page: “Kdogg has a long road ahead of him to recover physically and even longer mentally.

“This money will be paid straight to Kdogg to support him in his recovery in which ever way he sees fit as he will be out of work for a long time and is going to need a lot of support to get through this horrific attack.”

In a column for the Bristol Post last week, Sue Mountstevens, the police and crime commissioner for Avon and Somerset, described what happened as a “appalling”.

“I know this shocking and cowardly act is being investigated by officers as a matter of urgency,” she said.

“Avon and Somerset Police will continue to support the victim and his family, and are determined to bring offenders to justice.”

The fundraising page can be found at gofundme.com/f/help-raise-money-for-nhs-member-of-staff