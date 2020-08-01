Advertising
Hundreds of cars destroyed in overnight blaze at scrapyard
About 40 firefighters from across Yorkshire were sent to the scene near Doncaster in South Yorkshire.
About 900 cars have been destroyed in a devastating blaze at a scrapyard near Doncaster.
Firefighters worked throughout the night on Friday as flames spread across the site in Bentley Moor Lane in the village of Carcroft, South Yorkshire.
Photographs from the scene show the charred remains of the vehicles.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the incident in Carcroft – located about six miles north of Doncaster – shortly before 10pm on Friday.
More than 40 firefighters from across Yorkshire, along with a police drone unit, were on scene at the height of the blaze.
It was initially believed 30 cars were affected but by Saturday morning the figure was revised to 200 and then to 900 by noon.
Advertising
The fire service confirmed there were no injuries.
By 8am on Saturday, all but three fire crews had been stood down and by 1pm the fire was fully extinguished.
South Yorkshire Fire service said: “A fire investigation into how the blaze started is now under way.
“It is thought that around 900 cars have been damaged in the blaze, however, there have been no injuries.”
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.