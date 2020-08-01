Menu

Body found in search for boy, 15, who went missing in lake near shopping centre

Officers were called out on Friday night after reports a teenager had gone missing at Lakeside Shopping Centre in Thurrock, Essex.

A body has been found in the search for a 15-year-old boy who went missing in a lake close to a shopping centre.

Essex Police said the discovery was made shortly after 12.40pm on Saturday and they have suspended their search.

Officers were called out on Friday night after reports a teenager had gone missing at Lakeside Shopping Centre in Thurrock.

Police said the boy’s family has been informed and formal identification will take place “in due course”.

Superintendent Craig Saunders said: “I want to thank the local community for their patience, and all those involved who have helped with the investigation.”

The UK recording its third hottest day on record on Friday, with temperatures at Heathrow Airport reaching 37.8C.

