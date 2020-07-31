What the papers say – July 31

The introduction of new lockdown measures in one part of England leads many of the papers.

The Times leads with the rules being tightened in the north after a “surge” of Covid-19 cases.

Home visits are banned for millions in the north

The Daily Telegraph leads with a similar story, after the Prime Minister ordered the emergency measures to ban households from meeting.

The i leads on the restrictions as does the Daily Mirror, while The Independent leads on the UK’s increase in death rates being the highest in Europe.

Friday's front page: Virus rules tightened for North of England

The Guardian has a different angle on the pandemic, with unions saying vulnerable people should not be forced back to their workplaces.

Guardian front page, Friday 31 July 2020: Employers must not force shielding staff to return to work, TUC warns

Metro leads with the conviction of former MP Charlie Elphicke on three counts of sexual assault.

The Daily Mail covers a study suggesting a healthier lifestyle can help against dementia, as does the Daily Express.

The Financial Times leads with the US and Germany reporting 10% contractions in their GDP.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 31 July

Meanwhile, the Daily Star carries a report that the ghost of actor John Thaw is haunting Emmerdale.