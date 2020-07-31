Rain and fresher weather after UK records its third hottest day ever

Rain and fresher weather is expected over the weekend after Friday was the third hottest day ever recorded in the UK.

Temperatures reached 37.8C (100F) at London’s Heathrow Airport at 2.41pm and also reached 37.3C (99.1F) at Kew Gardens, in west London, the Met Office said.

The weather saw large crowds flock to the beaches and sparked fears about how daytrippers, who basked in the sunshine after months of lockdown, would keep to social-distancing measures.

Brighton & Hove City Council tweeted on Friday it was “concerned about the number of people in the city”, and stated that “large numbers make it impossible to maintain physical distancing”.

It said there was limited capacity on public transport and urged anyone who was not already there to avoid travelling to the city.

People on Bournemouth beach (Steve Parsons/PA)

The very hot weather came on the day the Met Office warned climate change was exerting an “increasing impact” on the UK, and data showed an “undeniable warming trend”.

Thunderstorms also affected parts of western Scotland on Friday.

It came as the Met Office also issued a yellow weather warning of downpours across parts of Scotland as “areas of heavy rain” broke out and moved northeastwards.

Despite yellow weather warnings being issued for large parts of east and south-east England – and some of north east England and Yorkshire and Humber, thunderstorms only moved across north east England late on Friday evening.

(PA Graphics)

Forecaster Greg Dewhurst said they pushed their way north-eastwards across parts of Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and north east England – and out into the North Sea.

He added: “Another batch of heavy rain and thunderstorms made its way across west and south west Scotland. They pushed themselves eastwards through the evening.”

The Met Office has also issued a yellow rain warning, which runs on Saturday from 3am to 10am, for Shetland.

It tells residents that “20-30mm of rain is likely quite widely, with some more intense thundery outbreaks possibly giving 10-15mm within an hour in a few places”.

The hottest day ever recorded in the UK was registered at 38.7C (101.7F) at Cambridge University Botanic Gardens last year. The second hottest day was on 10 August 2003, when temperatures rose to 38.5C (101.3F) in Faversham, Kent.

The Met Office said temperatures will be back closer to average on Saturday, but it will still be pretty warm in the South East.

#Saturday will be cooler 4 all with plenty of #sunshine and some #showers 4 the un4tunate few. Here is the latest 4cast… pic.twitter.com/fWhydJi6kr — Met Office (@metoffice) July 31, 2020

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said “the weekend is going to be pretty good”, and added: “Both days are going to be mostly dry across the UK with sunny spells and some showers at times that may be out to the north and the west of the country.”

Temperatures in the South East on Saturday could reach 26C or 27C and it could feel a little bit fresher with highs of 23C or 24C on Sunday.

The RNLI and coastguards are also telling people not to take inflatables to the beach and urging them to be aware of the tide times, local hazards and potentially deadly rip currents.

The warning comes as seven people were rescued after being caught in a strong, fast-moving current in Wales on July 26, according to the RNLI – whose lifeguards dealt with more than 1,500 incidents involving rip currents last year.