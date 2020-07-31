Peerages for PM’s brother, Tory grandees and Brexit backers

The Prime Minister has nominated his brother Jo Johnson, his chief strategic adviser Sir Edward Lister and several Tory grandees for peerages, while a suite of Brexiteers are also set for the Lords.

Philip May, husband of Theresa May, Boris Johnson’s predecessor in Downing Street, is also destined for a knighthood, a list of nominations published on Friday showed.

Ex-England cricket player and Brexit supporter Sir Ian Botham, newspaper owner Evgeny Lebedev and former leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson will also head to the House of Lords.

Theresa May with her husband Philip (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The 36-strong peerage list includes former MPs who rebelled against the Labour position to back Brexit, including Kate Hoey, Ian Austin, Frank Field and Gisela Stuart.

But Mr Johnson did pick Conservative former chancellors Ken Clarke and Philip Hammond for peerages, after he stripped them from the Tory whip after they defied him over Brexit.

He also selected his own brother Jo, who dealt his older sibling a major blow in resigning from his Cabinet citing “the national interest”.

Sir Edward, a long-term ally of the Prime Minister having supported him as London mayor, also made Mr Johnson’s list.

Advertising

He was quickly accused of cronyism by elevating his allies and the Lord Speaker, Lord Fowler, accused the Prime Minister of “a massive policy U-turn” by further swelling the upper chamber’s size.

Others to get nominations include Charles Moore, the former Daily Telegraph editor and Margaret Thatcher biographer, and Claire Fox, who was a Brexit Party MEP.

Mr Lebedev, the son of a former KGB operative, owns the Independent and Evening Standard – and has long been a friend of Mr Johnson.

Advertising

Conservative former MPs Sir Henry Bellingham, Nicholas Herbert, Mark Lancaster, Sir Patrick McLoughlin and Ed Vaizey also made the Prime Minister’s list.

Nigel Dodds was nominated as the former Westminster leader of the DUP.

Lord Fowler, a former Conservative cabinet minister, said the House will “soon be nearly 830 strong”, accusing Mr Johnson of “the abandonment of an established policy” to reduce its size.

“It is also a vast pity that the list has been announced within the first few days of the summer recess when neither House is sitting, and the Government cannot be challenged in Parliament,” he continued.

The Liberal Democrats’ leader in the Lords, Lord Newby, added: “By giving a large number of his cronies peerages, he has shown that the Tories have abandoned any pretence of reducing the size of the bloated House of Lords.”

SNP MP Pete Wishart said the move was “the worst kind of cronyism”, as he accused the Prime Minister of giving jobs for life to “friends and those who have done him favours”.

Notable absentees from the list include the last Commons speaker John Bercow and Labour’s former deputy leader Tom Watson.

Darren Hughes, chief executive of the Electoral Reform Society, said: “By appointing a host of ex-MPs, party loyalists and his own brother, the PM is inviting total derision. That he can get away with it shows what a private members club this house is.”