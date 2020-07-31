In Pictures: UK swelters for one day only

Temparatures have soared across the UK as the nation enjoyed a one-day heatwave. Many people headed to the seaside before a weather front brings in another spell of cooler weather.

Barry Island in Wales was a popular spot for sunbathing

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

Visitors to Cambridge loved messing about on the river

(Joe Giddens/PA)

(Joe Giddens/PA)

(Joe Giddens/PA)

There were lots of people enjoying the sunshine in Blackpool

Peter Byrne (PA)

(Peter Byrne/PA)

(Peter Byrne/PA)

The sunlight made nature shine in some parts of the country

Early morning light over a field of thistles in Orston, Nottinghamshire (Neil Squires/PA)

Sunrise over Kilvington Lakes in the Vale of Belvoir, Leicestershire (Neil Squires/PA)

(Tom Leese)