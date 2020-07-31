Advertising
In Pictures: UK swelters for one day only
People headed to the beach as the mercury soared.
Temparatures have soared across the UK as the nation enjoyed a one-day heatwave. Many people headed to the seaside before a weather front brings in another spell of cooler weather.
Barry Island in Wales was a popular spot for sunbathing
Visitors to Cambridge loved messing about on the river
There were lots of people enjoying the sunshine in Blackpool
The sunlight made nature shine in some parts of the country
