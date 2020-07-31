Face coverings to be mandatory in museums, cinemas and places of worship

Face coverings will be mandatory in museums, cinemas and places of worship in England from August 8.

The Prime Minister said face coverings will be compulsory in indoor settings where people are likely to come into contact with others they do not know.

Last Friday marked the first day that people in England have been legally obliged to wear a face covering in shops, shopping centres, banks, takeaway outlets, post offices, sandwich shops and supermarkets.

? Wash your hands regularly with soap and water ? Wear a face covering in shops and on public transport ↔️ Keep your distance from those not in your household pic.twitter.com/9iHPRkhYbi — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 31, 2020

Speaking at a Downing Street press briefing, Boris Johnson said: “We will also extend the requirement to wear a face covering to other indoor settings where you are likely to come into contact with people you do not normally meet, such as museums, galleries, cinemas and places of worship.

“We now recommend face coverings are worn in these settings, and this will become enforceable in law from August 8.”

The Prime Minister added: “Most people in this country are following the rules and doing their best to control the virus.

“But we must keep our discipline and our focus and we cannot be complacent.

“I have asked the Home Secretary to work with the police and others to ensure the rules which are already in place are properly enforced.”

He said this would mean “a greater police presence to ensure face coverings are being worn where this is required”.

Confused messaging from Government and lack of a clear, systemic approach to policies such as the wearing of face coverings must be addressed if we are to prevent a second spike of #COVID19, our chair of council @CNagpaul told @AppgCoronavirus yesterday: https://t.co/N0Mdfnk1ZL — The BMA (@TheBMA) July 30, 2020

This week, the British Medical Association said shop staff should be wearing face coverings in the same way that customers are required to.

While staff do not currently have to follow the rules, the BMA said they should also apply to workers to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, unless there are additional mitigations such as the use of barriers or screens.

The BMA said the current situation is “entirely illogical” and that employers should protect their staff and customers by requiring both to wear face coverings in the absence of a government mandate.

The union believes that face coverings should be worn in all settings where physical distancing between people from different “bubbles” is not possible and no other mitigating measures are put in place.