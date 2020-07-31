1.5m UK holidaymakers ‘will drive on the Continent for first time this summer’

Around 1.5 million UK drivers plan to take a trip across the Channel with their car for the first time this summer, new research suggests.

RAC Europe estimated that five million drivers are set to drive on the Continent in the coming weeks.

This will be the first such holiday for three in 10 of those people, according to the survey of 2,078 adults.

RAC Europe believe the number of people from the UK who will drive on the other side of the Channel this summer will be similar to those who travel by plane.

Rod Dennis, spokesman for the breakdown rescue provider, said flying “appears to be seen as a less attractive option this year” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This seems to have sparked a desire in people to drive to mainland Europe under their own steam, with many planning to do so for the first time.

“Opting to take the car makes a lot of sense.

“Those that do so have a safe space of their own when travelling, with zero or minimal contact needed with other people when crossing borders, while those staying in a caravan or tent also have the reassurance that they have a holiday base which is as safe an environment as possible.

“Anyone driving also enjoys the flexibility that comes from having their own form of transport for getting about – and is ideal for seeking out places far from the crowds.”