What the papers say – July 30
Potential changes to rules on coronavirus isolation lead many of Thursday’s papers.
The Times leads with the introduction of “tough new isolation” measures which will be brought in following fears of an increasing number of virus cases.
The Daily Telegraph leads with a similar story, with the paper reporting that a lockdown for those with symptoms will be upped to 10 days.
The i covers calls from the travel industry for more Government support as tourism businesses face “financial ruin”.
While The Independent reports concerns from the British Medical Association that the UK is not doing “everything it should” to prevent a second wave of coronavirus.
The Daily Express says that Boris Johnson is pledging to fight a potential second wave of coronavirus on “all fronts”.
The Daily Mail reports that only 10% of GP appointments are face to face, with patients worried that online or telephone appointments will be the new norm.
Metro leads with police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann discovering a cellar.
And the same development leads the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star.
The Guardian dedicates its front page to voices from the Black Lives Matter generation.
The Financial Times runs with Santander posting the first loss in its history.
