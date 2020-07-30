Leicester pubs, cafes and bars can reopen

Pubs, cafes and restaurants can reopen in Leicester from Monday after the announcement lockdown measures would be eased.

Liz Kendall, Labour MP for Leicester West, said that despite an “unbelievably difficult period” for the city, the hard work and sacrifice of residents had paid off.

The Department for Health and Social Care said hairdressers, cinemas and museums would also be able to open, but social gathering restrictions would remain in place for the city and leisure centres, gyms and public swimming pools would also remain closed.

Mosques and other places of worship will be allowed to reopen from Monday, with Leicester South MP Jon Ashworth urging Muslims to celebrate Eid al Adha from Thursday “with your own household at home”.

All restrictions in neighbouring Oadby and Wigston will be lifted, the department added.

Just been on call with Minister about #LeicesterLockdown. The great news is our pubs, cafes, bars & restaurants can re-open and people can go on holiday with their own household. But leisure centres, gyms & pools still closed, and no meeting up with other households indoors. 1/2 — Liz Kendall (@leicesterliz) July 30, 2020

Stricter lockdown restrictions were put in place in Leicester and other nearby areas by Health Secretary Matt Hancock on June 29 after a spike in Covid-19 infections.

Writing on Twitter on Thursday evening, Ms Kendall said: “Just been on call with Minister about #LeicesterLockdown.

Advertising

“The great news is our pubs, cafes, bars & restaurants can re-open and people can go on holiday with their own household.

“But leisure centres, gyms & pools still closed, and no meeting up with other households indoors.

“This has been an unbelievably difficult period for our city but peoples hard work & sacrifices have paid off.”

She added that the Government handling of the lockdown had been “totally shambolic” and that lessons needed to be learnt to prevent similar situations in future.

Advertising

Responding to questions from local residents, she added: “To everyone asking questions, I’m really sorry I don’t have any more details, this is just what we were told on the call.

Hurray!!! After much pushing and shoving I have just had it confirmed by the Department of Health that Oadby and Wigston is moving OUT of lockdown and will be the same as the rest of Leicestershire. — Neil O'Brien MP (@NeilDotObrien) July 30, 2020

“But I wanted to let people know as soon as possible what’s happening as it is quite frankly a disgrace we’ve been left waiting so long without any proper info.”

Neil O’Brien, Conservative MP for Harborough, Oadby & Wigston, tweeted: “Hurray!!! After much pushing and shoving I have just had it confirmed by the Department of Health that Oadby and Wigston is moving OUT of lockdown and will be the same as the rest of Leicestershire.”