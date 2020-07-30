In Pictures: English tourist attractions prepare for return of visitors

Some of England’s best-known tourist attractions will reopen to the public this weekend following the gradual easing of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Even the statues at Madame Tussauds have been socially distanced – with some wearing masks outside the London venue – while planes were sanitised at the Imperial War Museum Duxford before an invasion of visitors.

The London Eye is ready to rotate again while staff were revving up at the Brooklands Museum for the restart.

And Castle Howard in North Yorkshire, one of England’s most celebrated stately homes, was also being made spick and span as the attraction prepares to reopen its doors.

A volunteer cleans the steps leading down from Concorde at Brooklands Museum (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A sign welcoming back visitors at Brooklands Museum (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A volunteer polishes a Napier Railton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Preventive conservator Samantha Archetti cleans the rear gun turret of an Avro Lancaster Bomber at the Imperial War Museum Duxford (Joe Giddens/PA)

Advertising

Engineer Joe Malkin from the Aircraft Restoration Company cleans the canopy of a Supermarine Spitfire (Joe Giddens/PA)

The attraction is preparing for reopening (Joe Giddens/PA)

Things have come full circle at the London Eye as visitors return (John Walton/PA)

The London Eye will start turning again following the lockdown (John Walton/PA)

Advertising

Castle Howard employee Dr Chris Ridgway cleans an ornate 17th-century Delft tulip vase (Danny Lawson/PA)

Castle Howard employee Theresa Ellis makes final preparations (Danny Lawson/PA)

Theresa Ellis prepares Castle Howard for reopening (Danny Lawson/PA)

An artist puts the finishing touches to the wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in the entrance line at Madame Tussauds in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Wax figures, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Queen (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)