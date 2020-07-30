Advertising
In Pictures: English tourist attractions prepare for return of visitors
Many attractions are reopening to the public following the relaxation of the Covid-19 lockdown.
Some of England’s best-known tourist attractions will reopen to the public this weekend following the gradual easing of the Covid-19 lockdown.
Even the statues at Madame Tussauds have been socially distanced – with some wearing masks outside the London venue – while planes were sanitised at the Imperial War Museum Duxford before an invasion of visitors.
The London Eye is ready to rotate again while staff were revving up at the Brooklands Museum for the restart.
And Castle Howard in North Yorkshire, one of England’s most celebrated stately homes, was also being made spick and span as the attraction prepares to reopen its doors.
