Decision imminent on Leicester lockdown restrictions

A decision is due to be made on whether to lift the lockdown restrictions in Leicester.

The PA news agency understands the city’s mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, is expected to be informed of the Government’s plan by officials from the Department of Health on Thursday.

Restrictions were originally put in place by Health Secretary Matt Hancock on June 29 after a spike in Covid-19 infections in the city.

The Mayor of Leicester Sir Peter Soulsby is expected to be informed of the Government’s decision on Thursday (Joe Giddens/PA)

The measures were then relaxed as clothing retailers were among those allowed to welcome back customers on July 24.

Bars, restaurants and hairdressers remain closed.

In the House of Lords on Wednesday, Leicestershire’s Labour police and crime commissioner, Lord Willy Bach, highlighted a decrease in positive Covid-19 tests, saying: “The seven-day infection rate has fallen dramatically at a time when huge amounts of testing are taking place.

“It’s time to release Leicester from its chains.

“People and businesses who have followed the lockdown to the letter are entitled to their freedom.”

An announcement on whether the remaining restrictions will be lifted is expected on Thursday.