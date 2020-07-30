All Wetherspoons pubs to offer Government discount on eating out

Wetherspoons has announced that all its pubs will be taking part in the Government scheme to encourage people to eat out in a bid to boost the economic recovery from the virus crisis.

The company said hundreds of its outlets across the UK will be offering a selection of meals, with a drink, at a lower price than buying from most supermarkets.

Under the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, a 50% discount will be available at participating restaurants and pubs on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August, to a maximum of £10 per head.

Wetherspoons announced that, under the scheme, breakfasts in its pubs will cost £2.24, a pizza will be £2.75, other meals will be £2.37 and a children’s meal will be £2.08.

The prices will be lower than comparable food bought at most supermarkets such as Tesco, it said.

Company chairman Tim Martin said: “Thanks to the government scheme, an individual is £2.93 better off eating and drinking at Wetherspoons than purchasing a similar range of products at Tesco.

“Over a 13-day period customers would save £38.09. The vast majority of our pubs will be offering a range of meals, with a drink, at unbeatable prices.”