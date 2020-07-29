Advertising
What the papers say – July 29
Fears over an impending second wave of coronavirus dominates Wednesday’s front pages.
The nation’s papers are dominated by concerns that Europe is on the cusp of experiencing a second wave of mass coronavirus outbreaks.
The Times,Daily Mail and Metro lead with Boris Johnson’s comments that the virus has already begun to spike in some European countries, with the second wave expected to hit the UK “in two weeks”.
The Financial Times reports experts have blamed the rise in cases on people becoming “too complacent”.
Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph leads with Heathrow’s boss calling for Covid-19 tests to be carried out on passengers at the airport on arrival.
The Guardian says a substantial boost in free school meals will be needed to deal with a “growing crisis of food poverty and unhealthy eating”.
A cross-party group of MPs have found the decision to discharge thousands of patients into care homes without knowing if they had coronavirus was an “appalling” policy error, acording to The Independent.
And the Daily Mirror leads with German police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann digging up a site near the prime suspect’s home in Germany.
