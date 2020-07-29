Openreach commits to build ultrafast broadband network for millions of homes

Openreach is committing to build its new ultrafast broadband network for 3.2 million homes and businesses in some of the UK’s hardest-to-serve communities.

The company said it was part of a £12 billion investment programme aimed at delivering full fibre broadband to 20 million premises throughout the UK by the mid-to-late 2020s.

Openreach also published a list of 251 locations where it will build the new full fibre network over the next three years.