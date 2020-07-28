What the papers say – July 28

Problems for those wanting to jet abroad for a summer holiday feature on many of Tuesday’s front pages alongside other stories on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Times leads with a warning that no travel is “risk-free” as there are fears quarantine restrictions will be extended to people visiting other countries, a story which also leads the i.

All travel is now a risk, holidaymakers are told#TomorrowsPapersToday @AllieHBNews pic.twitter.com/Kl9c2VbiQo — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) July 27, 2020

Tuesday's front page: Risk to all foreign travel this summer, No10 warns#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/LHjd8gL5to — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 27, 2020

The Daily Telegraph says that quarantine restrictions will be cut to ten days if people returning from Spain test negative for the virus.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Quarantine to be cut to ten days”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xhXFDd6Sji — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 27, 2020

While The Guardian leads on worries about a second wave of Covid-19 in Europe.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 28 July 2020: Virus outbreaks raise fears of second wave in Europe pic.twitter.com/6wKKPIDAgv — The Guardian (@guardian) July 27, 2020

Metro reports that only one person has been fined for not adhering to regulations forcing travellers from abroad to self-isolate.

The Daily Mirror reports that 14 million Britons are to “stay at home” amid what it calls a “quarantine shambles”.

Tomorrow's front page: Holiday chaos – 14m Brits to stay at home #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/q4ysZqf83G pic.twitter.com/VTfN4awlqQ — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 27, 2020

While the Daily Mail reports that summer holidays “hang in the balance”, with similar angles leading the Daily Express and Daily Star.

And the Financial Times looks at the fiscal impact of Covid-19, reporting the dollar has fallen to its lowest level since 2018 and gold has increased in value amid the pandemic.