‘Viable device’ left outside Sinn Fein office

UK News

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said the object was left outside Connolly House on Monday evening.

Attack on Sinn Fein Belfast headquarters

A “suspect device” has been left outside a Sinn Fein office in Belfast.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said the object was left at the front gates of Connolly House on the Andersonstown Road on Monday evening.

He criticised those responsible.

“This office provides an invaluable service to our community on a daily basis and has done sterling work during the Covid-19 pandemic to support the most vulnerable in our community.

“We will not deterred by those attacking a community asset.

“Sinn Fein will continue to work to deliver for constituents and to build a just, equal and united Ireland.”

Attack on Sinn Fein Belfast headquarters
West Belfast MP Paul Maskey inspects the damage caused to Sinn Fein offices at Connolly House in west Belfast after an overnight arson and paint bomb attack in August 2018. (David Young/PA)

The property was previously damaged in an arson attack in August 2018.

