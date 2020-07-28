Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 25, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (July 26-28) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

In Blackburn with Darwen, the rate is broadly unchanged at 79.2 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to July 25, compared with 79.9 in the seven days to July 18. A total of 118 new cases have been recorded.

Second on the list is Leicester, where the rate continues to fall and is now down from 75.2 to 56.0, with 199 new cases.

In third place is Oldham, where the rate has jumped from 14.9 to 53.9, with 127 new cases.

Other areas reporting notable week-on-week jumps include:

– Trafford (up from 8.9 to 34.3, with 81 new cases)

– Manchester (up from 13.5 to 22.5, with 123 new cases)

– Sandwell (up from 22.9 to 28.7, with 94 new cases)

The list is based on Public Health England figures updated on July 28 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Here is the list in full, showing the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 25, followed by the equivalent figure for the previous seven days to July 18.

Blackburn with Darwen 79.2 79.9

Leicester 56.0 75.2

Oldham 53.9 14.9

Bradford 46.0 42.6

Rochdale 34.5 47.3

Trafford 34.3 8.9

Hyndburn 33.4 34.6

Pendle 31.7 32.8

Sandwell 28.7 22.9

Melton 27.4 5.9

Calderdale 24.8 23.3

Oadby and Wigston 24.5 73.6

Eden 22.7 35.9

Manchester 22.5 13.5

Oxford 20.7 7.1

Luton 20.6 29.4

Peterborough 19.4 22.4

Burnley 19.2 11.3

Kirklees 19.1 28.3

Preston 19.0 10.6

Sheffield 17.9 12.7

Northampton 17.8 27.5

Salford 17.3 11.0

Bolton 17.2 12.3

Tameside 16.4 4.9

Bedford 16.3 16.9

Swindon 16.2 7.7

Gravesham 16.0 19.7

Stockport 15.4 7.2

West Lancashire 14.9 4.4

Dartford 14.6 13.7

Bassetlaw 14.5 6.0

Wakefield 14.5 20.3

Crawley 14.2 3.6

High Peak 14.1 4.3

Wolverhampton 13.4 5.0

Hackney and City of London 13.2 16.6

Birmingham 13.0 12.3

Hartlepool 12.9 4.3

Rotherham 12.8 24.6

Kettering 12.8 17.8

Ashford 12.4 21.7

Folkestone and Hythe 11.5 4.4

Tendring 11.0 6.9

Bury 10.5 10.0

Tunbridge Wells 10.2 3.4

Cannock Chase 10.0 1.0

Braintree 9.9 17.8

Corby 9.9 15.5

Cambridge 9.5 1.6

Nuneaton and Bedworth 9.3 7.8

Carlisle 9.2 24.9

Tonbridge and Malling 9.2 0.8

Thanet 9.2 13.4

Wychavon 8.6 1.6

Dover 8.5 7.7

Ribble Valley 8.3 0.0

Kensington and Chelsea 8.3 3.2

Brent 8.2 3.3

Blaby 8.0 12.9

Coventry 7.9 6.8

Tower Hamlets 7.9 4.4

Dacorum 7.8 3.2

Rutland 7.6 10.1

Hammersmith and Fulham 7.6 2.2

Bolsover 7.5 1.3

Havering 7.4 6.6

Barnsley 7.3 13.1

Sutton 7.3 2.4

West Oxfordshire 7.3 4.6

Bexley 7.3 5.3

Watford 7.2 10.3

Boston 7.2 1.4

South Bucks 7.1 2.9

Charnwood 7.1 6.6

Walsall 7.1 12.0

Fenland 6.9 7.9

Worcester 6.9 2.0

Eastbourne 6.8 22.3

Chelmsford 6.8 3.4

Colchester 6.8 2.1

East Staffordshire 6.7 18.6

Wigan 6.7 4.3

Vale of White Horse 6.7 3.7

Harborough 6.5 6.5

Ealing 6.4 3.8

Harrogate 6.2 3.7

Huntingdonshire 6.2 6.2

North Warwickshire 6.2 10.8

Reading 6.1 8.0

St Albans 6.1 6.1

Bromsgrove 6.1 5.1

Southampton 5.9 1.6

Hounslow 5.9 5.2

Maidstone 5.9 7.1

North West Leicestershire 5.9 4.9

Brighton and Hove 5.9 3.8

Copeland 5.8 2.9

Sefton 5.8 8.0

Lichfield 5.8 4.8

Newark and Sherwood 5.8 6.6

Blackpool 5.7 4.3

Herefordshire 5.7 23.9

Liverpool 5.7 3.4

Rossendale 5.6 8.5

Barnet 5.6 7.7

Cheshire West and Chester 5.6 7.3

Castle Point 5.6 5.6

Amber Valley 5.5 3.2

Canterbury 5.5 9.7

Newcastle-under-Lyme 5.4 3.1

Medway 5.4 2.2

Three Rivers 5.4 1.1

East Northamptonshire 5.3 9.6

Shropshire 5.3 0.6

Craven 5.3 5.3

Lewisham 5.3 5.3

Greenwich 5.2 2.4

Lambeth 5.2 3.4

Haringey 5.2 5.2

Allerdale 5.1 6.2

Ipswich 5.1 1.5

West Berkshire 5.0 3.8

Southwark 5.0 4.1

Wellingborough 5.0 7.5

North East Derbyshire 4.9 3.0

South Lakeland 4.8 2.9

Swale 4.7 4.0

Adur 4.7 0.0

Windsor and Maidenhead 4.6 4.0

Islington 4.6 4.6

Tandridge 4.6 1.1

Eastleigh 4.6 3.0

Cotswold 4.5 2.2

Uttlesford 4.5 6.7

South Staffordshire 4.5 2.7

Leeds 4.4 6.5

Harrow 4.4 2.8

Westminster 4.3 3.5

Wandsworth 4.3 6.1

York 4.3 2.4

Redbridge 4.3 5.9

Norwich 4.3 2.8

Central Bedfordshire 4.2 7.1

South Kesteven 4.2 2.1

Solihull 4.2 8.8

East Hampshire 4.1 2.5

Chichester 4.1 5.8

Thurrock 4.1 4.6

Wirral 4.0 2.5

Hillingdon 3.9 5.9

West Suffolk 3.9 2.8

Lewes 3.9 4.9

Bristol 3.9 2.4

Merton 3.9 3.4

Hull 3.8 5.4

Exeter 3.8 3.1

Basildon 3.8 5.9

Torbay 3.7 1.5

Bath and North East Somerset 3.6 1.6

Worthing 3.6 7.3

Nottingham 3.6 3.6

Wiltshire 3.6 2.0

Breckland 3.6 0.7

Middlesbrough 3.6 5.7

Richmond upon Thames 3.6 2.0

East Lindsey 3.6 2.1

Broxtowe 3.5 2.6

Warwick 3.5 2.8

Dudley 3.4 1.2

Chorley 3.4 1.7

Cheltenham 3.4 4.3

Runnymede 3.4 1.1

Gedling 3.4 1.7

Surrey Heath 3.4 3.4

Stroud 3.4 0.8

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 3.3 0.9

Knowsley 3.3 4.0

Warrington 3.3 4.3

Barking and Dagenham 3.3 5.2

Babergh 3.3 2.2

Waltham Forest 3.3 5.4

South Northamptonshire 3.2 3.2

Hastings 3.2 2.2

Doncaster 3.2 7.1

Test Valley 3.2 0.0

Waverley 3.2 2.4

Havant 3.2 0.8

South Cambridgeshire 3.2 7.6

Stratford-on-Avon 3.1 0.8

Stoke-on-Trent 3.1 4.3

Newham 3.1 7.4

Wealden 3.1 5.6

Maldon 3.1 6.2

Staffordshire Moorlands 3.0 2.0

Lincoln 3.0 5.0

Stafford 2.9 4.4

Elmbridge 2.9 2.2

Hertsmere 2.9 1.9

South Derbyshire 2.9 4.8

Kingston upon Thames 2.8 2.8

South Oxfordshire 2.8 2.1

East Suffolk 2.8 1.6

Darlington 2.8 2.8

Telford and Wrekin 2.8 11.2

St. Helens 2.8 1.7

Mansfield 2.8 6.4

Derby 2.7 6.6

South Ribble 2.7 2.7

Guildford 2.7 2.7

Slough 2.7 4.7

Cherwell 2.7 5.4

Mid Sussex 2.7 4.7

Hinckley and Bosworth 2.7 6.2

South Tyneside 2.7 0.7

Brentwood 2.6 5.2

Erewash 2.6 1.7

Croydon 2.6 1.6

Malvern Hills 2.6 0.0

Rushcliffe 2.5 1.7

Fylde 2.5 10.0

Arun 2.5 2.5

Sevenoaks 2.5 5.0

Bracknell Forest 2.5 2.5

Mid Devon 2.4 1.2

North Tyneside 2.4 1.5

Wokingham 2.4 1.2

Daventry 2.4 7.1

Ashfield 2.4 1.6

Mole Valley 2.3 0.0

Wycombe 2.3 2.9

Stevenage 2.3 1.1

Milton Keynes 2.2 1.5

New Forest 2.2 2.2

South Holland 2.1 3.2

Horsham 2.1 2.1

Chiltern 2.1 3.1

North Devon 2.1 0.0

Lancaster 2.1 1.4

East Devon 2.1 4.9

Broxbourne 2.1 3.1

Reigate and Banstead 2.0 2.0

Stockton-on-Tees 2.0 2.0

Woking 2.0 4.9

Mid Suffolk 2.0 0.0

North Norfolk 1.9 1.0

Camden 1.9 2.7

Plymouth 1.9 1.5

North East Lincolnshire 1.9 3.1

Northumberland 1.9 1.6

North Somerset 1.9 1.9

Wyre 1.8 5.4

Enfield 1.8 4.5

South Somerset 1.8 0.6

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 1.8 2.3

North Lincolnshire 1.7 3.5

Mendip 1.7 1.7

North Kesteven 1.7 1.7

Fareham 1.7 2.6

County Durham 1.7 2.3

Basingstoke and Deane 1.7 1.1

Southend-on-Sea 1.6 9.9

Halton 1.6 3.1

Epping Forest 1.5 3.1

Bromley 1.5 1.5

Aylesbury Vale 1.5 3.5

Barrow-in-Furness 1.5 0.0

Gateshead 1.5 2.5

East Riding of Yorkshire 1.5 0.6

South Norfolk 1.4 1.4

South Gloucestershire 1.4 2.1

Portsmouth 1.4 1.9

Derbyshire Dales 1.4 2.8

Cheshire East 1.3 5.8

Tamworth 1.3 3.9

Epsom and Ewell 1.3 2.5

Redditch 1.2 2.4

Gosport 1.2 2.3

South Hams 1.2 1.2

Forest of Dean 1.2 2.3

Harlow 1.2 2.3

Selby 1.1 2.2

Sunderland 1.1 2.9

Rushmoor 1.1 2.1

Rother 1.0 2.1

Hart 1.0 0.0

Great Yarmouth 1.0 0.0

Wyre Forest 1.0 2.0

Chesterfield 1.0 2.9

Rugby 0.9 3.7

Welwyn Hatfield 0.8 0.8

Sedgemoor 0.8 0.0

Winchester 0.8 1.6

Dorset 0.8 1.3

Broadland 0.8 1.5

North Hertfordshire 0.8 3.8

Redcar and Cleveland 0.7 2.2

East Hertfordshire 0.7 2.7

Newcastle upon Tyne 0.7 4.0

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 0.7 0.7

Somerset West and Taunton 0.6 2.6

Isle of Wight 0.0 0.0

Ryedale 0.0 0.0

Scarborough 0.0 0.0

Torridge 0.0 0.0

West Devon 0.0 0.0

Tewkesbury 0.0 1.1

Hambleton 0.0 1.1

Richmondshire 0.0 1.9

East Cambridgeshire 0.0 2.2

Gloucester 0.0 2.3

Spelthorne 0.0 3.0

Rochford 0.0 3.4

Teignbridge 0.0 4.5

West Lindsey 0.0 7.4