I stand by my testimony in Johnny Depp libel case, says Amber Heard

Amber Heard made a statement on the steps of the Royal Courts of Justice in London as Johnny Depp’s libel action against The Sun newspaper was drawing to a close.

She said: “I travelled here to the UK to testify as a witness to assist the court.

“After obtaining a restraining order in 2016 and finalising my divorce, I just wanted to move on with my life. I did not file this lawsuit and, despite its significance, I would have preferred not to be here in court.

“It has been incredibly painful to relive the break up of my relationship, have my motives and my truth questioned, and the most traumatic and intimate details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast around the world.

“I stand by my testimony and I now place my faith in British justice.

“Although I did not bring this lawsuit, I am aware of the precious resources being consumed by his litigation and will be glad to see those resources redirected to more important legal matters delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I appreciate the dedication, the hard work and support of the defence legal team, as well as my UK and US lawyers.

“I also wish to extend my thanks to the very diligent and kind court staff and the police, who have been so sensitive in ensuring my safety and protection so that I could testify in safety.

“And finally, my heartfelt thanks for the tremendous outpouring of support and the many messages I have received from around the world. You have given me so much strength and I send it back to you.”

A crowd of media, some on ladders, and members of the public gathered behind the railing outside the front entrance to listen to Ms Heard, 34.

There were shouts of “justice for Johnny” from one woman as the actress spoke, and boos from a small number of onlookers after Ms Heard finished her statement and returned inside the building.