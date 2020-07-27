No new Covid-19 deaths in Scotland as positive cases rise by three

Scotland has registered no new deaths of coronavirus patients for 11 days in a row, according to the latest figures.

It means the total death toll remains at 2,491.

The last death of a confirmed coronavirus patient was reported on July 16.

346,255 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has increased 3 to 18,554 The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains 2,491 Latest update➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/gcNfXsfqWo — Scottish Government (@scotgov) July 27, 2020

Scottish Government figures show there were three new Covid-19 cases recorded between Sunday and Monday, compared with four in the previous 24 hours.

There was one new case each in NHS Lanarkshire, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Ayrshire and Arran.

A total of 18,554 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland.

Monday’s figures show 270 people are in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 – up three in 24 hours – and of these two patients are in intensive care, no change on the previous day.

The latest figures show there were 4,315 daily tests that reported results, giving a rate of 0.1% of newly tested people being classed as positive.

This is a marginal drop from Sunday’s figures, when 0.2% of the 9,106 tests done in the preceding day came back positive.