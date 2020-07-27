Nando’s pledges carbon footprint reductions and improved chicken welfare

Nando’s is making sweeping changes in a bid to improve the welfare of its chickens and sustainability across the restaurant chain.

The peri-peri chicken business has said it will slash the carbon footprint of its meals by 50% by 2030.

It comes after the business cut its carbon footprint by 40% since 2015, as part of a long-standing effort to improve sustainability.

The chain said that high-welfare chickens typically have a higher carbon footprint, meaning the company will offset its welfare pledge with sustainability measures elsewhere in its operations.

It said it will make all its UK restaurant gas supplies 100% renewable by 2022 as part of its plans.

Nando’s will also work with suppliers and support them on reducing their own carbon footprint, working with chicken suppliers and experts in the industry to reduce the carbon footprint of chicken feed.

The company said it also plans to increase its plant-based offering to customers.

Colin Hill, Nando’s chief executive officer for UK and Ireland, said: “Nando’s has always focused on trying to change lives for the better, on behalf of our customers and our teams.

“Over the last four years our sustainability initiatives have significantly reduced our carbon footprint, but today we are launching ambitious new commitments which will set a strong example for what our industry can do to make a genuine difference.

“We are particularly proud, that with these targets, we will become the first in our industry to combine improvements in environmental sustainability with animal welfare.”

Dr Tracey Jones, director of food business at Compassion in World Farming said: “I am delighted to see such a popular brand like Nando’s, famous for their peri-peri chicken, championing the move for better chicken welfare.

“It’s the right thing to do and the team at Nando’s are committed to getting the job done.”